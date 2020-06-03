Browns' Odell Beckham Jr. Calls for Police Reform Amid George Floyd Protests

Timothy Rapp@@TRappaRTFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

CLEVELAND, OH - DECEMBER 22: Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns warms up prior to the start of the game against the Baltimore Ravens at FirstEnergy Stadium on December 22, 2019 in Cleveland, Ohio. Baltimore defeated Cleveland 31-15. (Photo by Kirk Irwin/Getty Images)
Kirk Irwin/Getty Images

Cleveland Browns Odell Beckham Jr. said Wednesday that "racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated" in an Instagram post.  

In the post, Beckham appealed for police reform and an end to racial discrimination: 

"Recent events in our country have highlighted the social injustice that has occurred for too long. We all feel the pain of the victims lost who were sons, daughters, spouses, parents, family members, and friends to many. The unconscionable murders of George Floyd and Ahmaud Arbery along with the unanswered questions surrounding the deaths of Breonna Taylor and David McAtee have outraged us. Racism, police brutality and other abuses of power can no longer be tolerated. We demand that justice be served. The police officers who were involved in the murder of George Floyd should be prosecuted and held accountable for their actions. Adequate and consistent training for all officers on proper use of force should be required.

"We are 'suppose' to depend on police officers to protect us. When an officer abuses their authority to harm someone, the good officers (I kno there's plenty of em) have a duty to intervene to protect that person whose being apprehended. If we want to deter the senseless killing of our people, there must be serious consequences for the actions of the officers involved, both through their actions and the others who failed to act in these situations. We need those in power to take action. It's begins with you all. Only then and ONLY then, can we even begin to heal as a country."

                    

