Projecting Drew McIntyre's Long-Term Future as WWE Champion on Raw

Credit: WWE.com

Drew McIntyre's rise to the WWE Championship was a surprising but welcome journey to start 2020. The Scottish Psychopath moved past a simple gimmick to become a larger-than-life figure on the Road to WrestleMania 36.

While others like Roman Reigns and Seth Rollins had taken down Brock Lesnar, no one managed to truly embarrass Brock Lesnar like McIntyre. No one has looked like The Beast Incarnate's better until now.

His crowning moment on the Grandest Stage of Them All made him the biggest star on Monday Night Raw. He has since main evented almost every show, which was rarely true of past world champions on the red brand.

He competes nearly every week, dominating his competition. His match with The Monday Night Messiah at Money in the Bank was one of the best of his career, solidifying his status as a main event performer.

All of this is to say that McIntyre has made it, but can he sustain that success? Where will he go next? History shows that few can stay at the top forever in WWE.

On the date of the Superstar's 35th birthday, it is the right time to project just how high McIntyre has truly risen up the ranks beyond just one title reign.