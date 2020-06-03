Lonzo Ball Shares New Song 'Don't Shoot Me' After George Floyd's Death

Michael Ainsworth/Associated Press

New Orleans Pelicans guard Lonzo Ball shared a song called "Don't Shoot Me," which addresses police brutality after the death of George Floyd.

The song does not feature a verse from Lonzo, but he does sing the hook:

Don't shoot me (Don't shoot me)

Officer, don't shoot me (Don't shoot me)

I promise I got a family (A baby girl)

And stay up off my neck please (I cannot breathe)

Don't shoot me (Don't shoot me)

Officer, don't shoot me (Officer)

I promise I got a family (I got a baby girl)

And stay up off my neck please (I cannot breathe)

The song features verses from rappers Starside and DoughBoy G.

Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin was arrested Friday on third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges after kneeling on the neck of Floyd while attempting to take him into custody. Floyd was unarmed, did not resist the arrest and told Chauvin several times he could not breathe, but the officer knelt on his neck for more than eight minutes.

The charge against Chauvin was upgraded to second-degree murder Wednesday. Three other officers who were at the scene were also charged with aiding and abetting second-degree murder and aiding and abetting second-degree manslaughter.

Protests have broken out nationwide since Floyd's death demanding an end to police brutality and racial injustice.

Lonzo, LaMelo and LiAngelo Ball participated in a peaceful protest May 31 in Chino Hills, California.