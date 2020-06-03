AEW Dynamite Results: Winners, Grades, Reaction and Highlights from June 3

1 of 5

Credit: AEW

The AEW Tag Team Championship Match kicked off this week's show as Hangman Page and Kenny Omega defended against top contenders Kip Sabian and Jimmy Havoc, who defeated SCU to earn the title opportunity a week ago.

The challengers isolated Omega, working him over as FTR's Dax Harwood and Cash Wheeler watched from the stands. A tag to Page sparked the babyface comeback as the champs unloaded with a series of chops to Havoc and tossed Sabian around.

Another attempt at interference from Penelope Ford on behalf of her fiance Sabian and Havoc resulted in her dismissal from ringside. As referee Rick Knox sent her packing, Havoc utilized a wrench to punish the champions and regain control of the bout.

A hot tag to Omega put an end to the challengers' dominance. The former IWGP showed off his speed, downing both Sabian and Havoc. A standing shooting star press by Page earned him a disappointing two-count on Sabian, who showed admirable resiliency in kicking out.

On the floor, Havoc sent Page into the guardrail, while Sabian caught Omega with a spinning DDT. A diving double stomp by Sabian and the Sing the Sorrow from Havoc nearly put Omega away, but Hangman made the save at the absolute last second.

The champions recovered, delivered The Last Call to Havoc and successfully retained the titles as FTR and Best Friends watched from the seats.

Result

Page and Omega defeated Sabian and Havoc

Grade

A

Analysis

Every time Page and Omega defend the titles, the result is a pay-per-view quality match.

This was no different, a 20-minute battle that was energetic and dramatic. The champions winning was the right call, if only because it feels like there is mileage left in their reign and a showdown with FTR just sounds too damn good to rob fans of.

With that said, Havoc and Sabian were excellent here.

They showcased fantastic chemistry and psychology, manipulating the referee to their advantage time and time again. Unlike their previous outings, no weaponry or Penelope Ford interference was enough to wrest the gold away from Hangman and The Best Bout Machine.

The future is bright for that particular team, but the current belongs to the champions.