Who Ya Got: Is AL or NL the Superior MLB League in 2020?

Assuming the 2020 MLB season happens, it will likely involve a truncated regular season and possibly feature remade divisions that mix the American League and National League to create more geographic alignment.

Add the temporary and possibly permanent implementation of a universal designated hitter rule, and the lines between the AL and NL are blurring.

Still, it's worth asking: As things stand now, which of the two leagues is superior?

To answer that question, we analyzed three categories:

Overall depth: Which league has more clubs with at least a decent chance of contending?

Championship hopefuls: How many AL and NL teams have legitimate title odds?

Star power: Based on stats, popularity and marketability, which league boasts the most top-tier players?

This involves ample subjectivity, obviously, and the final call was tough. But here's our take on the current states of the Junior and Senior Circuits.