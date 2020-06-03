Hawks' Trae Young Honors Vince Carter for 'Mind Blowing' 22-Year NBA Career

Atlanta Hawks' Vince Carter (15) huddles with teammate Trae Young (11) during the second half of an NBA basketball game against the Charlotte Hornets in Charlotte, N.C., Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019. The Hawks won 122-107. (AP Photo/Bob Leverone)
Bob Leverone/Associated Press

Atlanta Hawks guard Trae Young honored Vince Carter Wednesday on Twitter:

Carter is set to retire after a 22-year career across eight organizations that includes eight All-Star selections and a Rookie of the Year award. He scored over 25,000 points in his career and ranks third in NBA history with 1,541 games play, trailing only Robert Parish and Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. 

The 43-year-old's last two seasons have been with the Hawks, becoming a valuable veteran presence on an otherwise young roster. This includes playing alongside Young as he begins what could be a great career.

Carter had announced last summer he was going to retire after the 2019-20 season, although it wasn't exactly a storybook ending.

The NBA season was suspended in March due to the coronavirus pandemic, causing the veteran to consider that he had already played the final game of his career.

While 22 teams reportedly are now set to return for a modified season and playoff in Orlando, per Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN, the Hawks were not among those invited because of their position in the standings. The team entered the hiatus with a 20-47 record, second-worst in the Eastern Conference.

Video Play Button

Atlanta coach Lloyd Pierce complained about his team's exclusion on ESPN's The Jump, saying "the game has been taken away from all of us at this point."

Carter will finish his final season with averages of 5.0 points and 2.1 rebounds per game, not getting a true opportunity for a curtain call before retiring.

