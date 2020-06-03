Mike Miller Resigns from Memphis Asst. Coach Position on Penny Hardaway's Staff

Adam Wells@adamwells1985Featured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

Memphis coach Mike Miller watches his team in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Houston Saturday, Feb. 22, 2020, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)
Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Mike Miller has resigned from his position as an assistant men's basketball coach on Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway's staff at the University of Memphis. 

In a post on Twitter, Miller wrote the "past few months have made me realize that it's time to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next."

Miller has been a key member of Hardaway's staff for the past two seasons, with Evan Daniels of 247Sports noting he was the lead recruiter for Precious Achiuwa, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis.

                                   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

