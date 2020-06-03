Mike Miller Resigns from Memphis Asst. Coach Position on Penny Hardaway's Staff

Karen Pulfer Focht/Associated Press

Mike Miller has resigned from his position as an assistant men's basketball coach on Anfernee "Penny" Hardaway's staff at the University of Memphis.

In a post on Twitter, Miller wrote the "past few months have made me realize that it's time to spend more time focused on family and wherever the journey will take me next."

Miller has been a key member of Hardaway's staff for the past two seasons, with Evan Daniels of 247Sports noting he was the lead recruiter for Precious Achiuwa, Lester Quinones and Boogie Ellis.

