Raiders' Derek Carr Wants to 'Unite People' After Killing of George Floyd

Ed Zurga/Associated Press

Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr no longer plans to be silent on social issues.

While NFL players, especially white quarterbacks, have generally tried to avoid controversy with their beliefs, Carr argued this will change, per Jim Trotter of NFL.com:

"For years, we have all been taught to 'just stay out of politics.' (When one side is so far one way and the other side is so far the other.) Not just as a white athlete, but all athletes in general. I think over the last couple of years, people have begun to break down these barriers by using their platform for what they believe is right."

Carr was one of several players to speak up after George Floyd, a black man, was killed while in the custody of four white police officers in Minneapolis. Derek Chauvin, who was seen on video pushing Floyd to the ground with his knee across Floyd's back and neck for nearly nine minutes, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The quarterback said he was "disgusted" by the video.

Other prominent white players, including Carson Wentz, Joe Burrow and Ryan Tannehill, sent similar messages on social media this week. This comes as protests against police brutality and systemic racism, sparked by the killing of Floyd, have taken place across the country and internationally.

Carr had avoided addressing these topics in the past, including in 2017 when asked about why Colin Kaepernick was unsigned.

"There must be something else there. Thank goodness I don't make those decisions," the quarterback said, per Anthony Galaviz of the Fresno Bee. "I just try to complete passes."

The 29-year-old says he now plans to speak up and "not care so much about politics but instead speak truth."

"My goal is simple, and that is to unite people," Carr added. "Nothing bigger, nothing smaller. Unity is how we will see real change occur!"