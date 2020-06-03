NHL's P.K. Subban Donates $50K to GoFundMe for George Floyd's Daughter Gianna

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban announced Wednesday that he made a sizable donation to the GoFundMe page that was set up for George Floyd's daughter Gianna.

Subban said he donated $50,000 to the GoFundMe and then reached out to NHL commissioner Gary Bettman, who matched that donation on behalf of the NHL:

The GoFundMe page for six-year-old Gianna had eclipsed $800,000 as of Wednesday afternoon and has an end goal of $1 million.

Floyd died last Monday while in police custody in Minneapolis. Officer Derek Chauvin had his knee placed on the back of Floyd's neck for several minutes straight despite the fact that Floyd said he couldn't breathe on multiple occasions. Floyd was later pronounced dead at the hospital.

Chauvin was subsequently fired and then arrested, and he has since been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Protests against police brutality and racial injustice have been held in major cities across the United States since Floyd's death. While some of the protests have remained peaceful, others have turned into riots that included looting and the burning of buildings.

The 31-year-old Subban recently completed his first season with the Devils after previous stints with the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators.

Subban has registered 426 points in 713 career regular-season games, and is a three-time All-Star and one-time winner of the Norris Trophy, which is given annually to the NHL's top defenseman.