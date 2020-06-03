LaDainian Tomlinson: NFL Has a 'Black Eye' from Handling of Colin Kaepernick

Carmen Mandato/Getty Images

Former Pro Bowl running back LaDainian Tomlinson said the NFL has a "black eye" from its handling of the Colin Kaepernick situation.

Kaepernick, who started the movement of kneeling during the national anthem to protest racial injustice and police brutality in 2016, has remained a free agent since March 2017 despite repeatedly stating his desire to play again in the NFL.

Tomlinson discussed Kaepernick and the league's response in an interview with Drew Davison of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram released Wednesday:

"It's unfortunate and it's sad and it's a black eye on our league, no question about it, what happened to Kaepernick not being able to get a job. I think now people are starting to appreciate what he did and they're understanding of why he did what he did even though at the time he was telling us what he was doing it for. People didn't want to listen. They wanted to hijack the message and say, 'Oh, he's disrespecting the flag.' Now when it's blatant and it's in your face, you have to accept the fact that, you know what, 'I was wrong. This is not right.'

"I'm just glad people are not turning a blind eye. I'm happy they're not saying this is just one incident and that's a bad cop. I'm glad people are not doing that. We need true police reform. We need justice reform. We need criminal justice reform. We need all of these things."

