Texans Won't Hold Meetings on June 9 so Players Can Attend George Floyd Funeral

The Houston Texans announced they won't hold team meetings on June 9 to allow players to attend the funeral of George Floyd, per Sarah Barshop of ESPN.

Head coach Bill O'Brien announced the decision Wednesday, noting he will attend the funeral as well.

Floyd, a native of Houston, was killed by a police officer last week in Minneapolis, spurring nationwide protests against police brutality. The officer, Derek Chauvin, was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

O'Brien provided his thoughts on the recent events during his press conference:

"We all have to stand up and understand that what is going on in this country right now is wrong. It's wrong. Relative to many, many things. It's not just police brutality, although that's what we're talking about right now. It's corporate America. It's professional sports. It's the medical area. It's the legal area. We all have to do our part. We all have to do it now."

The 50-year-old said he has listened to stories from Texans players like Deshaun Watson and Kenny Stills. Safety Michael Thomas was also impressed by the coach's words.

"To a young African American male in this country, it means a lot. So thank you Coach," Thomas told O'Brien on a call.

Watson attended a recent protest in Houston, while Stills has been active in this cause for years. The receiver also took issue with the statement from NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell on the subject, responding negatively on Twitter (warning: NSFW language).

In an act of solidarity with his players, O'Brien will take a break from virtual offseason meetings to pay his respects to Floyd's family. The coach has also appreciated the demonstrations around the country.

"The peaceful protests that we see on TV every night [have] just been an amazing example of what our country is all about," O'Brien said.