Jaguars' Shad Khan Details Racist Encounters in Essay After George Floyd Killing

James Gilbert/Getty Images

As the United States continues to feel the aftermath of George Floyd's killing, Jacksonville Jaguars owner Shad Khan detailed how he has been the victim of racism and prejudice.

In an op-ed on the Jaguars' official site, Khan wrote he traveled from Pakistan to the U.S. in 1967 "with $500 in my pocket and faith in the American Dream." While he said he's "proud" to be an American citizen, he still wants to see change:

"I won't claim to know what it means to be a young African American today, but I can speak honestly and painfully to my own experiences as a person of color for the past 53 years in this country. Even recently, I have had people spew racist language in my presence when talking about other people of color -- apparently ignorant of my ethnicity. Change for all people of color in the United States is long overdue, and it must happen now."

Khan, the owner of Flex-N-Gate, explained how he received help from a number of people to reach his current position. Forbes estimates his net worth at $11.1 billion.

As a result, he wants to "level the playing field so everyone has the same access and opportunity to achieve the American Dream, without fear or compromise."

In cities across the country and world, protesters have gathered and marched to demand action addressing police brutality and systemic racism.

The demonstrations grew in the wake of Floyd's killing.

Floyd was removed from his vehicle by police officers in Minneapolis responding to an alleged forgery in progress. While Floyd was on the ground, one officer, Derek Chauvin, knelt on his neck.

Chauvin continued kneeling for nearly nine minutes despite Floyd saying he couldn't breathe. Floyd died later at a local hospital.

All four officers involved in the arrest were fired, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The other officers are under investigation but have not been charged.