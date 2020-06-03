Cowboys' Dak Prescott Pledges $1M to Address Racism, Improve Police Training

Chris Szagola/Associated Press

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott has pledged to donate $1 million to help address systemic racism and improve training for police officers throughout the United States.

In a photo slideshow on Instagram, Prescott said he was "disgruntled and unsettled" at the killing of George Floyd and "I am with you" in response to people protesting and fighting for justice:

Floyd was killed on May 25 after police officer Derek Chauvin pinned Floyd facedown to the ground for eight minutes and 46 seconds with his knee pressed against Floyd's neck in response to an alleged forgery. Floyd repeatedly told four officers at the scene, including Chauvin, that he was unable to breathe.

The response to Floyd's killing has led to protests across the country against police brutality. Chauvin was charged with felony third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. He was fired along with the three other officers with him by the Minneapolis police department.

Athletes from across the sports world have called for reform to prevent police brutality against black people.

Prescott has been active in promoting change throughout his NFL career. He, along with a number of his Cowboys teammates, joined the social justice reform as part of the NFL Players Coalition in 2018 to help bridge the gap between communities and law enforcement.