MLS, Players Approve Return-to-Play Plan, Ratify New CBA Through 2025 Season

Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The MLS Players Association announced Wednesday it has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2025 season.

"Today's vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead," the union said. "It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love."

ESPN's Herculez Gomez reported MLS had set a deadline of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday for the MLSPA to finalize an agreement, or a lockout would begin.

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.