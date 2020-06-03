MLS, Players Approve Return-to-Play Plan, Ratify New CBA Through 2025 Season

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

MONTREAL, QC - FEBRUARY 29: The official MLS ball ahead of the game between the Montreal Impact and New England Revolution at Olympic Stadium on February 29, 2020 in Montreal, Quebec, Canada. The Montreal Impact defeated New England Revolution 2-1. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images)
Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

The MLS Players Association announced Wednesday it has ratified a new collective bargaining agreement that will run through the 2025 season. 

"Today's vote also finalizes a plan to resume the 2020 season and provides players with certainty for the months ahead," the union said. "It allows our members to move forward and continue to compete in the game they love."

ESPN's Herculez Gomez reported MLS had set a deadline of 12 p.m. ET on Wednesday for the MLSPA to finalize an agreement, or a lockout would begin.

          

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

