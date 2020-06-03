MLB Has 'Zero Tolerance' for Racism, Racial Injustice After George Floyd Killing

John Raoux/Associated Press

Major League Baseball vowed to help communities "invoke change" in response to "senseless killing and injustice" after George Floyd was killed while in the custody of the Minneapolis Police Department last week.

MLB also touted a zero-tolerance policy for racism and racial injustice in a statement Wednesday:

Several members of the MLB community are among the large group of sports figures who've spoken up about the issues related to racial reform needed in the United States since Floyd's death, which has led to worldwide protests.

Derek Chauvin was one of four officers fired after video of him using his knee to pin Floyd facedown to the ground by his neck for nearly nine minutes while Floyd repeatedly said he was unable to breathe was made public. Chauvin was charged with felony third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

The New York Mets' Marcus Stroman and Pittsburgh Pirates' Trevor Williams are among those who've commented on the situation on social media:

Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Bryce Harper posted a message on Instagram, which read in part:

"I grew up on the East Side of Las Vegas around many different cultures knowing one thing — My parents taught me to love everyone equally, regardless of the color of their skin, where they came from, young or old. ... I will never know what it is like to be an African American man, woman, or child. The one thing I do know is I will always stand with them and for them. I will always be there when they need me. I will always have their backs, knowing they have always had mine. I will love my brothers and sisters and will teach my son to love all as well."

The 2020 MLB season has yet to begin because of the coronavirus pandemic.