Daniel Bryan Talks CM Punk Feud; Edge, Christian on WWE Raw; RVD Praises Cesaro

Bleacher Report catches you up on the latest news from the WWE Universe.

Bryan Talks Issue with CM Punk Feud

Daniel Bryan appeared on FS1's WWE Backstage on Tuesday, and one of the main topics of conversation was his rivalry with CM Punk over the WWE Championship in 2012.

Bryan and Punk faced each other for the title at Over The Limit, No Way Out and Money in the Bank, but none of the matches was the main event, which Bryan took issue with:

"This was a period where Punk and I are doing stuff with the WWE Championship against each other, and we're not in the main event? I don't get rubbed the wrong way very often, but that was just like one of those things. We did a title match once—the main event was John Cena versus my now father-in-law [John Laurinaitis]. So, this is all starting to get weird.

"John Cena vs. John Laurinaitis, that was in the main event, but Punk and I had a title match and it was like this weird thing where we had three pay-per-view title matches. Two singles, where none of them were the main event, and then the other one, we get Kane involved. So, I remember being in these title matches and be like, 'Hey, let's go out and really show them.'"

Bryan and Punk put on some great matches that stole the show, but the lack of main event spotlight is something that plagued Punk's WWE career and may have ultimately contributed to him leaving the business after the 2014 Royal Rumble.

While Punk is still on the outside looking in, Bryan remains a key part of WWE, and he is set to face AJ Styles in the finals of a tournament to crown a new Intercontinental champion on the June 12 edition of SmackDown.

That match has the potential to be among the best bouts in recent memory, as Bryan and Styles are two of the best in-ring workers in the world much like Bryan and Punk were when they clashed eight years ago.

WWE fans would undoubtedly love to see WWE rectify the situation by putting Bryan vs. Punk in a main event slot in the future, but that depends on whether the company wants Punk back and whether he wants to come back.

Christian to Appear on Monday's Raw

On Tuesday's episode of WWE Backstage former WWE Superstar Christian announced that he is set to appear on Monday's episode of Raw.

Christian said he will be hosting a special edition of The Peep Show with a focus on the match between Edge and Randy Orton at Backlash, which WWE is heralding as "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever."

Edge and Christian have been friends since they were kids, and they are one of the most successful tag teams in wrestling history. Nobody knows Edge as well as Christian does, which makes him the perfect candidate to interview The Rated-R Superstar before his first basic singles match in nine years.

Christian also has plenty of history with Orton, as they previously feuded over the World Heavyweight Championship. Christian has been clear about the fact that he believes Orton was his greatest opponent during his career.

While Christian is medically disqualified from getting physical due to the concussion issues that ended his career, he can play a significant role in the final build toward Edge vs. Orton since there is no bigger common link between the two Superstars.

It has been quite some time since Christian was last seen on WWE programming aside from WWE Backstage, and his appearance could go a long way toward generating more interest in the Backlash match.

RVD Praises Cesaro, Damien Sandow

Rob Van Dam is a key part of the Impact Wrestling roster, but he will likely always be best known for his runs in ECW and WWE.

RVD's most recent WWE stint was back in 2013 and 2014. Although he didn't win any titles during that run, he vied for the World Heavyweight, United States and Intercontinental Championships and had several entertaining matches.

When asked Tuesday night on Twitter about his favorite opponents from that WWE run, RVD mentioned both Cesaro and Damien Sandow.

Van Dam and Cesaro faced each other on multiple occasions over the course of that year with several matches on Raw and SmackDown. Most notably, RVD beat Cesaro on the SummerSlam 2014 pre-show.

RVD also had quite a few matches against Sandow on Raw and SmackDown, and he came out on the winning end every time.

Cesaro is still with WWE as part of the Artist Collective stable with Sami Zayn and Shinsuke Nakamura. Although he isn't featured as much as he probably should be, Cesaro always shines when given in-ring opportunities.

Sandow had all the makings of a top heel in WWE, but he was released in 2016 and has since worked for Impact Wrestling and the NWA. Under the name Aron Stevens, Sandow is the reigning NWA National champion.

RVD was in WWE at a time when there was a ton of talent, and the fact that he singled out Cesaro and Sandow speaks to how highly he views them as performers.

