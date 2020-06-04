Stipulations That Should Be Added to Top Matches at WWE Backlash 2020

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Several talented Superstars are scheduled for action at the upcoming WWE Backlash pay-per-view on June 14, but the top matches could benefit from some stipulations in order to generate more interest among fans.

The bout between Randy Orton and Edge already has a hook since it is being labeled "The Greatest Wrestling Match Ever," however the other announced matches could use some higher stakes, especially on a pay-per-view that is often considered "B-level" or not on the same plane as shows like WrestleMania, Royal Rumble, SummerSlam or Survivor Series.

Here's a look at some stipulations that could spice up each of the three Backlash matches that have been announced thus far in addition to Orton vs. Edge.

Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley

Drew McIntyre is widely expected to retain the WWE Championship when he faces Bobby Lashley at Backlash, but there is one stipulation that could tilt the advantage in the challenger's favor.

Ever since aligning himself with MVP, The All Mighty has introduced a new move into his arsenal in the form of the Full Nelson. He has put several Superstars down with the maneuver, and he even locked McIntyre into it to close Monday's Raw.

Since Lashley has a dominant submission move at his disposal and McIntyre isn't necessarily known for his mat wrestling, making their bout a Submission match would go a long way toward creating doubt about whether the Scot can retain the title.

Under that scenario, WWE could play up to McIntyre trying to develop a submission in order to combat Lashley's Full Nelson. If the titleholder then manages to beat his rival with that move, it will add another weapon to his already impressive arsenal.

Another possibility under the Submission match stipulation would be Lana getting involved since she is getting pushed out of the picture by MVP.

As a means of getting revenge against both Lashley and MVP, The Ravishing Russian could throw in the towel on her husband's behalf, which would give McIntyre the win without The All Mighty having to actually give up during the match.

There are many avenues WWE could explore in such a scenario, and they would add more intrigue than a basic singles match.

Asuka vs. Nia Jax

In her first title defense since winning the Raw Women's Championship in the Money in the Bank ladder match, Asuka will face Nia Jax at Backlash.

The Empress of Tomorrow is the new face of the Raw women's division after Becky Lynch vacated the title due to her pregnancy, but Jax believes she is entitled to the spot and has done everything possible to present herself as a threat leading up to the pay-per-view.

One of the ways she has attempted to get inside Asuka's head is by punishing Kairi Sane. In addition to attacking the champion's Kabuki Warriors teammate backstage, Jax has beaten The Pirate Princess in matches twice over the past few weeks.

In the most recent match on Monday's Raw, The Irresistible Force threw Sane into the steel steps, which resulted in her suffering a significant cut on her head:

If Sane is deemed healthy enough to be active, making her the special guest referee for the match at Backlash would add some layers to it. With her best friend serving as the ref, Asuka would seemingly have an unbeatable hand.

Nothing is ever certain in the world of pro wrestling, though, and the possibility of Sane turning on her friend out of jealousy would undoubtedly be present whether it be during or after the match.

Also, Jax could take her frustrations out on Sane and attack her during the match, which would result in a disqualification and continuation of the feud rather than simply having the challenger lose the match and get phased out of the title scene.

Asuka vs. Jax is a match that WWE fans have seen many times over the years, so it could use something a little extra in order to add some cachet.

Braun Strowman vs. The Miz and John Morrison

Braun Strowman will put his Universal Championship on the line at Backlash when he faces The Miz and John Morrison in a handicap match.

While the match could be entertaining, most fans seem to believe it is merely a holdover to set the stage for Bray Wyatt to unleash his Fiend character on The Monster Among Men after Strowman beat him last month at Money in the Bank.

That may be true, but putting some of the spotlight on Miz and Morrison by adding a stipulation that would impact them could make the entire match more compelling to the WWE Universe.

Miz and Morrison have been teaming for the past several months, but some small seeds of dissension have been planted.

The main issue is that The A-Lister has been taking many of the losses for the team while Morrison has enjoyed more success, such as winning a Triple Threat ladder match at WrestleMania 36 against Kofi Kingston and Jimmy Uso to retain the SmackDown Tag Team Championships.

In a Triple Threat match on SmackDown just over a week later against Big E and Jey Uso, Miz took the pin from Big E, which caused his team to lose the titles.

If a plan is in place to break Miz and Morrison up in the near future, perhaps a stipulation that would ban them from teaming together anymore in the event of a loss to Strowman at Backlash could make sense.

That could either lead to a rivalry between Miz and Morrison or some funny segments in which they lament the fact that they can no longer be a team.

Either way, it would serve to continue featuring Miz and Morrison, which would be a good thing for the blue brand.

