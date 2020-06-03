MLB Draft 2020: Breaking Down Dillon Dingler, Prospects on the Rise

Nati Harnik/Associated Press

There was little time for 2020 MLB draft prospects to impress during the shortened college baseball season, but a few players were able to take advantage of the opportunity.

Ohio State catcher Dillon Dingler stood out during his team's 13 regular-season games, which in turn placed him higher on draft boards.

Bryce Jarvis of Duke and Texas Tech's Clayton Beeter used their four starts on the mound to showcase to MLB personnel that they improved their velocity and could be worthy of first-round selections.

The improvements made during the brief 2020 campaign could place these prospects higher in the first round than expected, which may allow teams to sign them beneath the allotted signing money for that pick and use more cash on other selections.

Prospects on the Rise

Dillon Dingler, C, Ohio State

Dingler's five home runs over 14 games were more than he hit in his previous two seasons at Ohio State.

Additionally, the catcher came five RBI away from matching his career high from 2019 in 143 fewer plate appearances.

According to ESPN's Kiley McDaniel, "scouts who got a good look were raving" about Dingler's play this spring.

McDaniel rated the 21-year-old as the No. 17 prospect, while The Athletic's Keith Law has the Ohio State backstop landing at No. 24 in his latest mock draft.

His offensive outbreak could persuade a team in the late teens to land him, if the top two catchers, Patrick Bailey and Tyler Soderstrom, are off the board.

If Dingler is chosen higher than some expect, a team like Cleveland or Tampa Bay, both of whom have over $7 million in bonus money to work with, could save a bit of cash in signing him in order to target a better player in the following rounds.

However, the chances of him landing in state with the Indians seem low since they have targeted high school talents in every first round since 2014.

If he drops into the mid 20s, Dingler's floor could be Tampa Bay, which has a single catcher listed in its top 30 prospects.

But given how much his bat improved in the spring, he may be enticing for Arizona, Boston or others looking at bats in the late teens.

Bryce Jarvis, RHP, Duke

Law noted that Jarvis improved his velocity by nine miles per hour compared to last season, when he was not selected as a draft-eligible sophomore.

The increased velocity and the 0.67 ERA he produced over four starts in 2020 should intrigue a handful of ball clubs in the final third of the first round.

The low ERA would have risen a bit if the college season was played in full, but it is still a positive sign for Jarvis after he posted a 3.81 ERA as a sophomore.

He could be targeted by contenders, like the Atlanta Braves or Los Angeles Dodgers, at the back end of the first round.

As McDaniel pointed out, being a 22-year-old might make Jarvis "a target to get overdrafted for an under-slot bonus."

Arizona, Cleveland and Tampa Bay may be willing to target Jarvis so they could use the leftover signing bonus money for their picks in competitive balance Round A.

The Dodgers, who gained an extra selection in competitive balance Round B, or the New York Mets and St. Louis, who have free-agent compensatory picks after the second round, could also fit that billing to land Jarvis.

Clayton Beeter, RHP, Texas Tech

Beeter was one of the prospects who could have benefited most from a full 2020 season since Tommy John surgery affected his career.

In four starts, the right-handed hurler produced a 2-1 record, 2.14 ERA and 33 strikeouts, which led McDaniel to rank him as the No. 22 prospect.

Law, who predicted Beeter to go 27th to Minnesota, went as far to say he "has the best breaking ball in the draft."

Some teams might be turned away due to the lack of collegiate innings, but others may be high on him because of the stuff he displayed in his brief stint as a starter.

Beeter's ceiling is likely Milwaukee at No. 20, while his floor would be an unexpected drop out of the first round.

CBS Sports' Mike Axisa pointed out that the Brewers could be a good fit because of his numbers and their willingness to take players with injury histories:

"The Brewers have a history of drafting Trackman studs (i.e. guys with big exit velocity or spin rates, etc.) and Beeter might have the most impressive measurables in the draft. Big velocity on the fastball and huge spin on the out-pitch curveball. Also, Beeter had Tommy John surgery as a freshman, and the Brewers have not shied away from players with injury concerns in recent years."

If he doesn't land with the Brewers, keep an eye on St. Louis, Washington and Minnesota among others that could be after college arms from picks No. 21-30.

