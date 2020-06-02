Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 3, 2020

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga warms up prior to an NCAA college football game in Stillwater, Okla., Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018. (AP Photo/Brody Schmidt)
Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa:

The rising senior was a captain for the Cowboys last season and finished the year with 100 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Protests have been taking place nationwide over the past week after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

   

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Related

    Ex-Clemson TE D.J. Greenlee: Asst. Coach Danny Pearman Used N-Word at Practice

    College Football logo
    College Football

    Ex-Clemson TE D.J. Greenlee: Asst. Coach Danny Pearman Used N-Word at Practice

    Timothy Rapp
    via Bleacher Report

    NCAA's Mark Emmert on Inequality After George Floyd Killing: 'We Can Do Better'

    College Football logo
    College Football

    NCAA's Mark Emmert on Inequality After George Floyd Killing: 'We Can Do Better'

    Joseph Zucker
    via Bleacher Report

    Four Questions (and Answers) Ahead of Michael Jackson’s Wednesday Decision

    Oklahoma State Football logo
    Oklahoma State Football

    Four Questions (and Answers) Ahead of Michael Jackson’s Wednesday Decision

    Kyle Boone
    via Pistols Firing

    Spencer Sanders Was Right

    Oklahoma State Football logo
    Oklahoma State Football

    Spencer Sanders Was Right

    Kyle Porter
    via Pistols Firing