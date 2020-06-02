Oklahoma State LB Amen Ogbongbemiga Says He's Tested Positive for COVID-19

Brody Schmidt/Associated Press

Oklahoma State linebacker Amen Ogbongbemiga announced Tuesday he has tested positive for the coronavirus after attending a protest in Tulsa:

The rising senior was a captain for the Cowboys last season and finished the year with 100 tackles and 15.5 tackles for loss.

Protests have been taking place nationwide over the past week after George Floyd, a black man, was killed by a white police officer in Minneapolis.

