Sky Brown, 11-Year-Old Skateboarder, Hospitalized with Injuries from Ramp Trick

Boris Streubel/Getty Images

Skateboarder Sky Brown was hospitalized after suffering brutal injuries while attempting a ramp trick Thursday, according to TMZ Sports.

The 11-year-old reportedly suffered skull fractures, a broken wrist, broken hand and black eye.

"Sky had the gnarliest fall she's ever had and is lucky to be alive," her father, Stewart, told BBC Sport.

Brown provided video of the incident on Instagram, along with a positive message for her fans:

"I know a lot of people are worried about me, but Don’t worry, I’m Okay. 👌🏼❤️🙏🏻I’m excited to come back even stronger and even tougher. My heart wants to go so hard right now🔥I’m just waiting for my body to catch up 👊🏼Thank you everyone for sending your love, messages and supporting me. I’m sorry to make you worry. I’m gonna be just fine."

Brown was hoping to be the youngest Olympian in Great Britain history this summer before the Tokyo Games were postponed to 2021 because of the coronavirus.

Even at a young age, she is already among the best in her sport, ranking third in the world in women's park competitions. She earned a bronze medal at the 2019 World Skateboarding Championship.