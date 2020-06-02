Kings Announcer Grant Napear Resigns After 'All Lives Matter' Comment

Rocky Widner/Getty Images

The Sacramento Kings announced Tuesday that television play-by-play announcer and Sports 1140 KHTK Radio host Grant Napear has resigned from the team following the "All Lives Matter" comment he made on Twitter on Sunday, per Jason Jones of The Athletic.

"Grant Napear has resigned from the Sacramento Kings," the team said. "We thank him for his contributions to the team and wish him all the best."

In addition, Bonneville Sacramento, which operates Sports 1140 KHTK Radio, announced that it has parted ways with Napear:

Napear's resignation comes two days after his "All Lives Matter" response to former Kings center DeMarcus Cousins, who asked the announcer what he thought of the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Monday, the Kings released a statement saying that they were reviewing the matter with NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK Radio "Grant's recent Twitter comments do not reflect our organization's views and values. We are reviewing the matter further with our broadcast partners NBC Sports California and Sports 1140 KHTK."

Following news of his resignation and dismissal, Napear issued a statement, per James Ham of NBC Sports Bay Area and NBC Sports California: "I want to thank the fans for their overwhelming love and support. I will always remain a part of Kings nation in my heart."

Napear had been the Kings' television play-by-play announcer since 1988.

His remarks received numerous reactions from former Kings players on Twitter, including Cousins, Chris Webber, Matt Barnes and Doug Christie, who was a television color commentator alongside Napear.

Napear issued an apology to Marcos Breton of the Sacramento Bee on Monday for his remarks.

"I'm not as educated on BLM as I thought I was," Napear said. "I had no idea that when I said 'All Lives Matter' that it was counter to what BLM was trying to get across."

"I'm in pain," Napear added. "I'm 60 years old and I still have a lot learn."

That was in addition to a tweet on Monday:

The comments came one week after an unarmed black man, George Floyd, was killed in Minneapolis police custody on May 25.

Per Eliott C. McLaughlin of CNN.com, a white officer, Derek Chauvin, was seen pressing his knee into Floyd's neck for more than eight minutes while the 46-year-old lay face down on a Minneapolis street.

The since-fired Chauvin was later charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter. The three officers who accompanied Chauvin—J. Alexander Kueng, Thomas Lane and Tou Thao—have been fired but not charged, per Scottie Andrew of CNN.com.

Floyd's death has sparked nationwide protests in response to racial inequality and police brutality, including in Sacramento, where police killed two unarmed black men, Mikel McIntyre and Stephon Clark in 2017 and 2018, respectively.