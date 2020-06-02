Ohio State's Justin Fields Compared to Cowboys' Dak Prescott by Daniel Jeremiah

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Ohio State quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the first half of the Fiesta Bowl NCAA college football game against Clemson, Saturday, Dec. 28, 2019, in Glendale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Rick Scuteri).
Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

After a breakout season at Ohio State, Justin Fields has caught the eye of scouts looking forward to the 2021 NFL draft. Daniel Jeremiah of NFL Network thinks highly of the quarterback, comparing him to Dallas Cowboys star Dak Prescott:

"I see a lot of similarities to Dak Prescott when he was coming out of Mississippi State. Both play the position with a physicality and toughness that I admire. Dak was similarly effective in the QB run game, and they both possess the playmaking skills to bail out a bad play call. Dak made tremendous strides as a passer during his final season in college, and I expect to see similar improvement from Fields in 2020."

Though Prescott was just a fourth-round pick in 2016, he went onto win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award that season, adding two Pro Bowls to his resume. He finished second in the NFL with 4,902 passing yards in 2019.

Reaching this height would be quite an achievement for Fields, regardless of where he is drafted.

   

