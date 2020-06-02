Tony Khan Says Hulk Hogan, Ex-Wife Linda Are Banned from All AEW Shows

Joseph Zucker@@JosephZuckerFeatured ColumnistJune 2, 2020

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan greets the crowd during the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) Crown Jewel pay-per-view at the King Saud University Stadium in Riyadh on November 2, 2018. (Photo by Fayez Nureldine / AFP) (Photo credit should read FAYEZ NURELDINE/AFP via Getty Images)
FAYEZ NURELDINE/Getty Images

While All Elite Wrestling has welcomed multiple legends into the promotion, president and CEO Tony Khan indicated Tuesday that Hulk Hogan and his ex-wife Linda have been banned from AEW shows indefinitely.

In a since-deleted tweet, Linda Hogan referenced the ongoing protests across the country where demonstrators are calling for reforms to address police brutality and systemic racism (h/t Wrestling Inc's Marc Middleton). She wrote: "watching the looting , it's all afro Americans, not sure how robbing and stealing set the record straight but if they want to be heard they need to be civilized."

Khan offered a stern response to the message:

WWE briefly distanced itself from Hulk Hogan in any official capacity in 2015 after he was heard making racist remarks on a sex tape.

Hogan referenced a man he believed might be romantically involved with his daughter by using racial slurs.

In addition to terminating Hogan's contract, WWE scrubbed his profile from its site and limited any references to him in archival footage.

WWE announced in September 2018 the 66-year-old had been reinstated to its Hall of Fame, and he made his on-screen return when he hosted Crown Jewel that November.

