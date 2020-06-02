Arrogate, North America's Richest Racehorse, Dies at Age 7 After Illness

Horsephotos/Getty Images

Arrogate, winner of the Breeders' Cup Classic in 2016, died Tuesday. Juddmonte Farms confirmed to the Associated Press' Beth Harris the seven-year-old was euthanized after suffering from an illness.

"Unfortunately, Arrogate was still unable to stand after four exhausting days for him," Juddmonte Farms said in a statement. "His will to fight, so valuable to him on the racetrack, became a challenge in his care. When serious secondary health issues set in, the decision was made to put him to sleep."

Harris noted Arrogate earned more than $17.4 million over his racing career, the most ever for a North American thoroughbred.

In his first Grade I event, the Travers Stakes in August 2016, Arrogate won in record-setting fashion with a time of 1:59.36.

He followed up with his triumph at Santa Anita Park that November, edging out Kentucky Derby and Preakness Stakes winner California Chrome. He added two more wins in the Pegasus World Cup and Dubai World Cup.

His final race was the 2017 Breeders' Cup Classic, in which he placed fifth.

Bob Baffert trained Arrogate and told Harris he'd stack up well against almost any horse in the sport's history and "would've thrown Arrogate" in a head-to-head matchup with Secretariat.

"Believe me, he was that kind of horse," Baffert said.