Tobias Harris Calls for Joe Gale to Resign over Black Lives Matter Comments

Philadelphia 76ers forward Tobias Harris called for the resignation of Montgomery (Pennsylvania) County Commissioner Joe Gale after he called the Black Lives Matter movement a "radical left-wing hate group" this week.

"I honestly can’t believe what I’m reading. Joe Gale Black Lives Matter a hate group?!" Harris tweeted. "This statement and your whole press release at that is disgusting to read. RESIGN!"

Harris also posted a link to a Change.org petition that reads as follows:

"Joseph C. Gale, the Montgomery County, PA Commissioner's, recent press statements on the 'Riots & Looting in Philadelphia' invoke violence and contradict the bipartisanship of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners. This statement demonstrates Commissioner Gales’ bias nature and presents statements that are not backed by evidence but instead divisive, racially charged opinions.

"Black Americans comprise approximately 9.9% of the county's population. Therefore, his utter assertion that the Black Lives Matter movement, which is successfully and peacefully raising awareness about the unlawful killings of Black Americans, is a 'radical left-wing hate group' that is the 'perpetrator' of the urban domestic terror is not only inaccurate but damaging to the safety and well-being of his constituents. His assertion that the protests taking place across the country have led to 'a level of unfettered criminality never witnessed before in American history' directly overlooks the 400 years of slavery and oppression that have unlawfully and immorally taken away the lives of millions of Black Americans in this country.

"In order to create the peace Commissioner Gale so desperately speaks of, it would be in the county’s best interest for him to step down immediately. Now is not the time to name call and tear down efforts by groups simply asking for their lives to be protected. In order for the law to work effectively, those in power must demonstrate a respect for ALL of their constituents and maintain impartiality."

Gale, a Republican, released a statement Monday regarding the ongoing protests in Philadelphia following the death of George Floyd in police custody.

Gale's inflammatory statement, which has been denounced by Norristown Borough, reads in part: “The perpetrators of this urban domestic terror are radical left-wing hate groups like Black Lives Matter. This organization, in particular, screams racism not to expose bigotry and injustice, but to justify the lawless destruction of our cities and surrounding communities. Their objective is to unleash chaos and mayhem without consequence by falsely claiming they, in fact, are the victims.”

Protests have broken out nationwide since video of Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin kneeling on Floyd's neck went viral. Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday after days of protest in Minneapolis, which have since spread nationwide.

While many protests have been peaceful, some have grown violent—often due to police interference or acts of aggression. Two officers in Atlanta were fired for excessive force, and the city of Louisville fired its police chief after an innocent man was shot and killed.

President Donald Trump threatened acts of military force against protesters in a speech Monday. The president needs the approval of state governors for such acts, with most declining thus far.