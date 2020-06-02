Kairi Sane Tweets Photo of Head Injury After Nia Jax Stairs Spot on WWE Raw

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Kairi Sane tweeted a photo of a cut she suffered on her head during a spot in her match against Nia Jax on Monday's episode of Raw.

In addition to the pictures of her injury, Sane remained in character and sent a message to Jax in the following tweet:

The injury occurred late in the match when Jax threw Sane into the steel steps. After the referee checked on Sane, Jax tossed her back into the ring and hit her with a legdrop to pick up the victory.

According to Fightful, WWE's medical team tended to Sane and bandaged her up. Sane also reportedly insisted on finishing the match.

Since Monday's episode of Raw at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida, was taped, WWE was able to edit the match in such a way that viewers who were unaware of the injury ahead of time likely wouldn't have even noticed that it occurred.

The events of Monday's match were not the first injury scare in a match between Jax and Sane in recent weeks. Sane had a rough landing when she took a turnbuckle powerbomb from Jax a few weeks ago on Raw.

PWInsider's Mike Johnson later reported that WWE officially banned the buckle bomb, with the spot between Jax and Sane being the final straw after multiple injuries from the move.

The size disparity between Sane and Jax may have played a role in how their past two matches played out, as Sane is nearly one foot shorter and well over 100 pounds lighter.

Jax and Sane have essentially been engaged in a side feud while Jax pursues the Raw Women's Championship. Jax is scheduled to face Sane's Kabuki Warriors partner, Asuka, for the title at the Backlash pay-per-view on June 14.

Sane has essentially been tasked with making Jax look strong in the weeks leading up to that match, and while the injury was an unfortunate result, Jax undoubtedly looks like a threat ahead of Backlash.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).