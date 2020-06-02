WWE Rumors: Rob Gronkowski Reportedly Exercises Release Clause in Contract

Joe Scarnici/Getty Images

Tampa Bay Buccaneers tight end Rob Gronkowski is reportedly no longer a member of the WWE roster after dropping the 24/7 Championship on Monday.

According to WrestlingInc.com's Raj Giri, Gronk exercised a release clause in his WWE contract to focus on football. After sitting out the 2019 season, Gronkowski was traded from the New England Patriots to the Bucs and came out of retirement to reunite with quarterback Tom Brady.

Gronkowski served as the host of WrestleMania 36 in April and was reportedly scheduled to compete in a match at SummerSlam in August, but Giri noted the match is off.

At WrestleMania, Gronk pinned Mojo Rawley to become the 24/7 champion. He then held the title for 57 days, which stands as the longest continuous reign in the title's history.

On Monday's episode of Raw, R-Truth dressed up as a landscaper and surprised Gronk in his own backyard by rolling him up and pinning him to win back the 24/7 Championship.

Giri noted that while his stint with WWE is over, Gronk could still make some non-wrestling appearances for the company. Giri also reported Gronkowski can't make an appearance for another wrestling company for a certain period of time, per the terms of his contract.

The 31-year-old Gronkowski is among the most accomplished tight ends in NFL history with three Super Bowl wins, five Pro Bowl nods and four First Team All-Pro selections. He also has 521 receptions for 7,861 yards and 79 touchdowns in 115 career regular-season games.

Gronk is part of a Bucs team with massive expectations entering the 2020 season, even though they went 7-9 last season and haven't reached the playoffs since 2007.

With Brady, Gronkowski, Mike Evans and Chris Godwin leading the way on offense, Tampa has a chance to be among the NFL's most explosive teams.

Gronk's wrestling career is being put on hold, but the fact that he dropped the title suggests his relationship with WWE is still strong, and there is little doubt that the door will remain open for him in the future.

Listen to Ring Rust Radio for all of the hot wrestling topics. Catch the latest episode in the player below (warning: some language NSFW).