Tiger Woods: 'Shocking' George Floyd Killing 'Clearly' Crossed the Line

Chris Trotman/Getty Images

Tiger Woods issued a statement Monday on the May 25 killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.

Woods said he "[has] always had the utmost respect for our law enforcement" and that they "train so diligently" regarding the use of force.

"This shocking tragedy clearly crossed that line," Woods said. "I remember the LA riots and learned that education is the best path forward. We can make our points without burning the very neighborhoods that we live in."

On May 25, four officers from the Minneapolis Police Department approached Floyd responding to a report of an alleged forgery in progress and then pulled him from his vehicle.

In a video of Floyd's arrest, former officer Derek Chauvin is shown kneeling on Floyd's neck. Although Floyd indicated he was having difficulty breathing, Chauvin remained in that position for almost nine minutes.

Upon completing an autopsy, the Hennepin County medical examiner determined Floyd's cause of death was "homicide resulting from being restrained," per CNN's Nadia Kounang.

The four officers involved were fired, and prosecutors charged Chauvin with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

As the story gained national attention, protests have grown in major cities nationwide, with demonstrators calling for police reform and an end to systemic racism. President Donald Trump said Monday he will consider deploying the U.S. military if he deems that state and local governments aren't doing enough to keep protesters off the streets.