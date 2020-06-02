WWE Raw Fallout: Dangerous Nia Jax, Is Rey Mysterio's Son Going to Turn Heel?

0 of 4

Credit: WWE.com

The "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" is on the horizon, or at least that's what WWE wants everyone to think. The June 1 edition of Raw continued to highlight Edge and Randy Orton's forthcoming Backlash bout, but the focus was largely on the full-time stars.

Nia Jax fought Kairi Sane once more with similar results, defeating her and nearly seriously injuring The Pirate Princess. While The Irresistible Force makes sense as a challenger to Asuka, it is time to consider stopping her push until she can be trusted in the ring.

Seth Rollins mocked Rey Mysterio and begged him to retire. Instead, The Master of the 619 promised to make The Monday Night Messiah pay as he sat alongside his son, Dominick, who could be the key to this whole feud.

Just beginning his United States Championship reign, Apollo Crews proved he will not shy away from a challenge. He put his title on the line against Kevin Owens, opening up the possibility of becoming a great fighting champion.

MVP fought Drew McIntyre in the main event with Bobby Lashley at ringside. While Lana distracted the No. 1 contender, the WWE champion steamrolled the veteran.

This night built toward the biggest matches to come on Raw. The stars on the brand stood out, and stories began to hit their stride.