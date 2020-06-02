WWE Raw Fallout: Dangerous Nia Jax, Is Rey Mysterio's Son Going to Turn Heel?June 2, 2020
The "Greatest Wrestling Match Ever" is on the horizon, or at least that's what WWE wants everyone to think. The June 1 edition of Raw continued to highlight Edge and Randy Orton's forthcoming Backlash bout, but the focus was largely on the full-time stars.
Nia Jax fought Kairi Sane once more with similar results, defeating her and nearly seriously injuring The Pirate Princess. While The Irresistible Force makes sense as a challenger to Asuka, it is time to consider stopping her push until she can be trusted in the ring.
Seth Rollins mocked Rey Mysterio and begged him to retire. Instead, The Master of the 619 promised to make The Monday Night Messiah pay as he sat alongside his son, Dominick, who could be the key to this whole feud.
Just beginning his United States Championship reign, Apollo Crews proved he will not shy away from a challenge. He put his title on the line against Kevin Owens, opening up the possibility of becoming a great fighting champion.
MVP fought Drew McIntyre in the main event with Bobby Lashley at ringside. While Lana distracted the No. 1 contender, the WWE champion steamrolled the veteran.
This night built toward the biggest matches to come on Raw. The stars on the brand stood out, and stories began to hit their stride.
Nia Jax Must Be Reprimanded for Reckless Behavior
Nia Jax fought Kairi Sane one-on-one in a physical match where she threw The Pirate Princess into the steel steps and cut her open. Asuka came out afterward to save her teammate.
Later in the night, Jax distracted The Empress of Tomorrow, causing her to lose by count-out to Charlotte Flair.
The Irresistible Force has been showcased recently as one of the best in the division, but her performances have led to other conclusions. She may be able to pull off a good match with the right opponent, but her reckless attitude is appalling.
Jax has injured Sane twice in recent months, and there have been no repercussions for it. She genuinely cut open The Kabuki Warrior on Raw, and she went right along to continue dominating screen time later in the night.
Wrestling is dangerous, and only true professionals should be out there performing every night. Those ready to put their own bodies on the line should sooner hurt themselves than others.
It was not long ago that Seth Rollins was maligned for hurting multiple wrestlers, including potentially ending Sting's career. These accidents were not all on The Monday Night Messiah, but he turned the narrative around and has been safer since.
Until The Irresistible Force can be trusted to make a similar turnaround in the ring, she should not be competing in WWE. She certainly shouldn't be competing at a major pay-per-view for the Raw Women's Championship.
Dominick Mysterio in Position to Turn on His Father
Seth Rollins prematurely said farewell to Rey Mysterio with a video package that ended in his attack on The Master of the 619.
Later Monday night, the veteran addressed his rival and promised to make him suffer for what he did. And Dominick Mysterio warned The Messiah that it would be "an eye for an eye" at the end of the promo.
Both segments served several purposes, but they were mostly meant to push Dominick back into the picture. Now that the Mysterios are at each other's side, it is only a matter of time before the younger man is competing in a WWE ring.
This could be slowly building to a dramatic turn. Rollins' disciples seem short-staffed. Who better to join the group than another young star? It would certainly make this story more dramatic if The Monday Night Messiah turned a son against his father.
Of course, this does not have to be the story WWE tells. Mysterio has said he wants to end his career teaming with his son and help him find his way. However, The Master of the 619 is 45 and only has a few years left in his career.
Dominick would be able to tell a story beyond his father's legacy if he quickly stepped out of his shadow. It would also do so much more for this story than how he has been highlighted to date.
Apollo Crews Can Be a Great Fighting United States Champion
Interviewer Kayla Braxton asked Apollo Crews what he wanted to do now he is the United States champion. He declared he wanted to fight someone he respected and put his title on the line against Kevin Owens.
Andrade and Angel Garza attacked during the match, causing a no-contest. Crews and KO defeated them quickly as the U.S. champion showed off his new confidence.
The idea of Crews putting his belt on the line against Owens had a ton of potential. The match was good, and the story was even better. The new champion has been underestimated for so long. He refused to step back and needed to fight someone with proper accolades.
As his story progresses, it would be best for Crews to rely on his role as a fighting champion. He should not shy away from anyone. If he can, he should challenge even stars like Randy Orton and Edge. He can make a lasting mark by staring down the best with a smile.
The U.S. champion may not hold the gold for as long as Andrade, but he can make a much bigger mark along the way. Clashes with KO should only be the start, especially once El Idolo and Garza stop ruining the fun.
Drew McIntyre vs. Bobby Lashley Is Better Off Not Dealing with Lana Drama
Lana and MVP argued backstage with no resolution. The Ravishing Russian then made clear she would have to join Bobby Lashley at ringside for the main event.
While Lana distracted her husband, Drew McIntyre hit the Claymore on MVP to win. The All Mighty then locked in his full nelson to end the show.
The role of Lana on Monday night continues an odd trend of WWE not knowing what to do with her. Given MVP's new role, she is not going to be working with Lashley for long, but she hasn't added anything to his stories in months.
She needs another fresh start less than a year after dramatically turning against Rusev. While the obvious answer would be to have her help McIntyre retain the WWE Championship, he does not need her to succeed.
At this point, no one on the Raw roster stands out as a reliable client for Lana to manage, and she is left without a real focus. It might be best to shuffle her off TV and fully repackage the manager.
The Ravishing Russian needs a new character again. WWE has simply turned her into an overly talkative annoyance for Lashley and MVP. She can stretch her acting chops after some time off to refresh.
McIntyre vs. Lashley will be so much better with just the X-factor of MVP at ringside. Nothing more is needed at this time.