Predictions for Brock Lesnar and Every Top WWE Star for the Remainder of 2020

Predictions for Brock Lesnar and Every Top WWE Star for the Remainder of 2020June 2, 2020
It has been a strange few months in WWE. We have been seeing shows without fans ever since March 16 and while it might be possible for the WWE Universe to attend events soon, the company is likely planning for the possibility of having to keep its tapings at the Performance Center until it can safely resume touring.
A lot has changed in those few months. We have seen almost every title change hands on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.
We have also seen some of the most unique matches WWE has produced with Money in the Bank, the Boneyard match and The Firefly Fun House.
WWE has been operating with a limited roster due to international travel restrictions and some Superstars choosing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.
With so many things still up in the air, let's try to make predictions about some of WWE's top stars for the rest of 2020.
Brock Lesnar
Brock Lesnar has not appeared on WWE television since he lost the WWE Championship to Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36.
This is how it always goes with The Beast Incarnate. He loses a belt, takes a vacation and then comes back in a few months ready to bulldoze through the competition.
The next time we will see Lesnar will likely be SummerSlam on August 23. We don't yet know if WWE will be able to bring fans in for the show, but it is still the company's second-biggest pay-per-view of the year.
The Beast will either set his sights on the WWE or Universal Championship. Braun Strowman and McIntyre could both easily hold their titles until then, so he would likely be facing somebody he has fought before.
Another possibility is a more personal feud. The former UFC champion has a lot of history with various WWE Superstars that would allow him to compete in a non-title storyline for the first time in many years.
Drew McIntyre
Drew McIntyre is riding high as the WWE champion. He is still in the early days of his babyface run but the company needs to turn him back into a heel at some point.
Management is trying to make him into a slightly sarcastic good guy who backs up whatever he says. The problem is he never looks like an underdog in any situation.
A babyface champion who dominates everyone he faces isn't fun or interesting. We are supposed to think the hero is in danger so we rally behind them. That is hard when the hero is one of the biggest and strongest guys on the roster.
A heel turn is necessary if the Scot wants to be a long-term champion. Keeping him as a fan favorite for the summer seems like a long enough time before he makes the transition back to being a villain.
Once he does, guys such as Aleister Black and Ricochet can play the underdog to McIntyre, which is a much more interesting dynamic.
AJ Styles
AJ Styles is currently waiting for his chance to face Daniel Bryan for the vacant Intercontinental Championship.
The Phenomenal One finds himself all alone now that Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows are no longer with WWE, so there is a strong chance he will become a babyface before the end of the year.
His in-ring style is more suited for a heroic character because half of his signature moves are designed to get a pop from the crowd. This is one of the reasons he was still being cheered by many fans before crowds were no longer allowed to attend shows.
If he remains on SmackDown, Jeff Hardy is somebody Styles is destined to feud with at some point. They have barely crossed paths in WWE and it would be awesome to see two of the most celebrated high-flyers in WWE work a storyline together.
Matt Riddle is also somebody who would make a great foil for The Phenomenal One, but that program should be saved until WWE builds the newcomer up into a bigger star on the main roster.
Bobby Lashley
After months of being stuck in a bad storyline with Lana as his wife, Bobby Lashley is finally starting to be taken seriously thanks to his alliance with MVP.
Their new partnership has already put The All Mighty in the hunt for the WWE Championship, which is where he should have been since his return to WWE in April 2018.
Even if he doesn't win it on his first attempt, this feels like the right time to push Lashley as a top champion in WWE. He has everything you could want in a titleholder, especially now that he has MVP by his side to do most of the talking.
By the end of 2020, The All Mighty will be reigning supreme over Raw as its champion. Whether Lana is still by his side at that point remains to be seen.
Daniel Bryan
Daniel Bryan has been one of the top WWE stars who has chosen to work through the pandemic, which has given him a great deal of screen time in recent months.
His alliance with Drew Gulak has continued throughout the intercontinental title tournament, but there are only two ways this story can end.
Either Gulak and Bryan enter the tag team division to help SmackDown add some depth, or one of them can turn on the other to begin a feud.
We have seen what these two are capable of inside the ring together. They have great chemistry and their styles mesh perfectly together.
While a tag team would be fun, the most likely scenario will see these two locking horns at SummerSlam. With the finals of the IC title tourney coming up, we could see Gulak cost Bryan the win to initiate their feud.
The New Day
The New Day have cemented themselves as the top tag team in WWE and have been in that position for the last few years.
The Usos and other duos have come close, but nobody has been more consistent and popular than Kofi Kingston, Big E and Xavier Woods.
Big E and Kingston are holding down the fort as tag champs while Woods recovers from a leg injury. Until he can return, WWE is going to keep using Kingston and E to carry the blue brand's tag division.
Otis is busy with his storyline with Mandy Rose, so Heavy Machinery will have to wait a while before they get back into the title scene.
The next several months will likely consist of various teams challenging The New Day for the belts. The Miz and Morrison, Lucha House Party and The Forgotten Sons will probably alternate as challengers until WWE decides to book a title change.
Once Woods returns, we can expect the trio to continue with business as usual.
Sasha Banks and Bayley
Sasha Banks and Bayley have been feuding on and off since they were in NXT together, and it looks like WWE is about to get another rivalry between them going.
The SmackDown women's champion has been offering up The Boss for matches without checking with her first, which has visibly upset Banks more than once.
Other women like Tamina and Charlotte have asked Banks if she is happy being Bayley's lackey and while The Boss has continued to support her friend, it is clear those words have gotten through to her.
The build for this feud has been slow. It's hard to tell how long WWE will wait to set it up, especially since it might feel like the big moment when Banks finally turns on Bayley would be best saved for a time when a live crowd can react.
Within the next few months, one of these two will turn on the other. It's just a matter of when and which one throws the first punch.
Randy Orton
Randy Orton is still in a storyline with Edge leading up to their match at Backlash on June 14. Once that is over, The Viper will need a new opponent.
He has fought just about every big name on the roster, but one man he has had limited interactions with is Braun Strowman.
The Monster Among Men is enjoying the biggest push of his career as the universal champion. He has defeated some big stars along the way and adding Orton to his list of accomplishments would solidify him as one of the top stars in the company.
Orton is not known as a powerhouse but he is bigger and stronger than he sometimes appears on television. He would put up a good fight despite being at a disadvantage when it comes to power.
This is the kind of feud WWE could use for SummerSlam or a show later in the year like Tables, Ladders & Chairs.
Asuka
Asuka was handed the Raw women's title after winning the 2020 Money in the Bank match. Becky Lynch is pregnant and asked officials to make the bout for the title instead of just a title shot.
The Empress of Tomorrow seems to have turned into a babyface recently. Nia Jax is her main rival right now, but that is not a feud that will last forever.
Asuka will almost certainly retain her title against Jax. Once they are through with each other, the woman who needs to be back in the hunt for gold is Shayna Baszler.
WWE brought her in with a lot of hype only to have her lose her first big title match at WrestleMania 36. She hasn't been as much of a fixture on Raw ever since.
A feud between two Superstars who are known for their striking and submissions would produce some amazing matches. All Baszler has to do is bide her time and strike when the moment is right.
Apollo Crews
Apollo Crews was finally given an opportunity and he seized it to become the United States champion. The way he has been booked lately is a good sign that he will continue to rise through the ranks on Raw.
There was a time a few months ago when it looked like he might turn heel, but that never panned out. Ever since he was replaced in the Money in the Bank match due to a storyline injury, he has been on fire.
He is one of the most versatile athletes on the roster. He has power, speed, agility and a good understanding of how to put a match together.
His current feud with Andrade and his associates will probably only last until Backlash or the following PPV. After that, Crews needs a bigger opponent.
Seth Rollins would be an excellent choice. They have almost no history between them in WWE, but their styles would match each other perfectly.
Rollins vs. Crews is a Match of the Year candidate waiting to happen. All WWE has to do is book it.