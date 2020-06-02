Predictions for Brock Lesnar and Every Top WWE Star for the Remainder of 2020

0 of 10

Credit: WWE.com

It has been a strange few months in WWE. We have been seeing shows without fans ever since March 16 and while it might be possible for the WWE Universe to attend events soon, the company is likely planning for the possibility of having to keep its tapings at the Performance Center until it can safely resume touring.

A lot has changed in those few months. We have seen almost every title change hands on Raw, SmackDown and NXT.

We have also seen some of the most unique matches WWE has produced with Money in the Bank, the Boneyard match and The Firefly Fun House.

WWE has been operating with a limited roster due to international travel restrictions and some Superstars choosing to self-quarantine during the coronavirus pandemic.

With so many things still up in the air, let's try to make predictions about some of WWE's top stars for the rest of 2020.