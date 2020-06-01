Former IU Football Player Chris Beaty Dies at 38 After Being Shot amid Protests

Michael Hickey/Getty Images

Former Indiana football player Chris Beaty was one of two men shot and killed in Indianapolis this past weekend amid riots in the city, according to David Lindquist and Justin L. Mack of the Indy Star.

Indianapolis was one of the dozens of United States cities holding protests this week after an unarmed African American, George Floyd, was killed by a police officer in Minneapolis. The protest within Indianapolis became violent after a clash with local police officers.

Beaty suffered multiple gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Dorian Murrell, 18, was also shot and killed.

The 38-year-old Beaty had played defensive line for the Hoosiers from 2000-03.

As Zach Osterman of the Indy Star noted, Beaty remained involved in the football program well after graduation and built a "strong relationship" with current head coach Tom Allen.

He had already been a local hero dating back to high school, helping Cathedral High School in Indianapolis win three state titles.

Beaty moved back to Indianapolis after college and was managing night clubs while also founding the company Worldwide Masks, which created masks to help during the coronavirus pandemic.

His impact was felt in social media posts from a variety of local personalities:

After two shootings within the city, Indianapolis has been placed under curfew beginning at 8 p.m. local time.