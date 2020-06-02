Ranking the 10 Best Teams for an NFL Tournament of the Century

0 of 11

David J. Phillip/Associated Press

Which are the best in history? This is a question as old as sport itself. Whether it's asked about players, coaches, teams or dynasties, it always makes for an interesting debate.

In the NFL, it's difficult to break down the greatest of all time because there have been so many vastly different eras. From the early days of football to the passing renaissance of the 1980s to the free-agency era of the '90s and onward, the league has undergone several dramatic changes.

This century has marked its own era of sorts, as it's sometimes felt like the New England Patriots and then everybody else. The Patriots have won six Super Bowls since 2001 and have appeared in nine of them. But are all of the best teams from the last 20 years Patriots teams?

As a fun exercise, we're going to break down the top 10 teams of the past decade based on how they might perform against one another in a tournament setting. Regular-season record and playoff dominance will play roles—coincidentally, every team listed had four losses or fewer (playoffs included).

But those factors won't be everything. Otherwise, this would probably just be a list of the top 10 Super Bowl champions of this century.

Team chemistry, coaching and regular-season prowess on offense and defense were also considered. Teams will be viewed as if they are 100 percent healthy. This is obviously hypothetical, so let's dig in and have some fun!