Broncos' Justin Simmons Says 'All Lives Can't Matter Until Black Lives Matter'

Rob Goldberg@TheRobGoldbergFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

DENVER, CO - NOVEMBER 3: Justin Simmons #31 of the Denver Broncos celebrates a defensive stop against the Cleveland Browns in the fourth quarter of a game at Empower Field at Mile High on November 3, 2019 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Dustin Bradford/Getty Images)
Dustin Bradford/Getty Images

Denver Broncos safety Justin Simmons was among those participating in protests around the country following the death of George Floyd and offered thoughts on the movement to Nicki Jhabvala of The Athletic.

"We're not saying other lives don't matter. We're saying all lives can't matter until black lives matter," Simmons said.

Simmons spoke to protesters in Stuart, Florida, which could be seen in a video that was posted to social media by his mother:

"I understand the pain and the grief, but this has not just been an act of George Floyd," Simmons said. "It's been an act of 300 and more years that we have been oppressed from the system. It will not change with violence. So today, we are not going to have any violence out here. We will not. We will be the difference."

Protests have erupted nationwide over the past week after an unarmed African American man, Floyd, died while in the custody of Minneapolis police. One of the officers who arrested Floyd, Derek Chauvin, has been charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter.

Some protests have turned violent with riots, leading to curfews in over 40 United States cities.

Simmons specifically called for a non-violent event in Martin County.

Video Play Button

The 26-year-old is entering his fifth season in the NFL, starting every game for the Broncos over the past two years while totaling 190 tackles and seven interceptions in that span. His team used the franchise tag on him this offseason, allowing him to earn $11.4 million in 2020, per Spotrac.

Simmons was also the Broncos' 2019 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee thanks to his numerous charitable initiatives.

"I feel like I have an obligation to use my platform to effect change positively," Simmons said.

Related

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing

    There's a lot riding on 2020 for these four teams ➡️

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Teams Whose Super Bowl Windows Are Closing

    Chris Roling
    via Bleacher Report

    Young Could Be the Best Rookie Pass-Rusher Ever

    @GDavenport explains why the Redskins rookie is worth the hype

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Young Could Be the Best Rookie Pass-Rusher Ever

    Gary Davenport
    via Bleacher Report

    Underrated Players Who Can Swing Division Races

    Eight players who could be difference makers in 2020

    NFL logo
    NFL

    Underrated Players Who Can Swing Division Races

    Brent Sobleski
    via Bleacher Report

    Peyton's Advice to NFL Players Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    Denver Broncos logo
    Denver Broncos

    Peyton's Advice to NFL Players Amid Coronavirus Pandemic

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report