Michael Jordan's Love Letter to Actress Amy Hunter Sells for $25.7K at Auction

Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A 20-page love letter written by Michael Jordan to actress Amy Hunter in 1989 sold for $25,703 at an auction Sunday morning.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported the result of the auction, along with providing photos of the letter:

Details of the letter, obtained by Rovell, show Jordan in a state of regret—ostensibly about an affair with Hunter.

"Amy, sometimes I am the most selfish person on this earth because for one whole year all I thought about was Michael. ... I admit I made a mistake, but found it difficult to change it. Let's say I do change the mistake. You would not believe the problems we would encounter. It is unthinkable. We wouldn‘t have a pleasant relationship or a private one. Our business up for opinions by the whole world. This is a pressure I can't live with."

Jordan married his now-ex-wife, Juanita, in September 1989—a few months after he wrote his letter to Hunter. Their first son, Jeffrey, was born in 1988. Jordan alludes to Jeffrey in the letter.

"Amy, if I was Michael Jordan, the ordinary man with a 9 to 5 job, then it wouldn't be hard to admit my mistake," Jordan wrote. "But instead, I am the Michael Jordan who is put on the pedestal and viewed to be the perfect role model. A lot of people, not just kids, but whole families. Can you imagine the responsibilities I have to deal with. Not to mention a baby by a lady who I have loved for 3 1/2 years."

The letter sold for $2,560 in 2014, but its value skyrocketed after the success of The Last Dance.