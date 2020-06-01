Michael Jordan's Love Letter to Actress Amy Hunter Sells for $25.7K at Auction

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistJune 1, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A 20-page love letter written by Michael Jordan to actress Amy Hunter in 1989 sold for $25,703 at an auction Sunday morning.

The Action Network's Darren Rovell reported the result of the auction, along with providing photos of the letter:

Details of the letter, obtained by Rovell, show Jordan in a state of regret—ostensibly about an affair with Hunter.

"Amy, sometimes I am the most selfish person on this earth because for one whole year all I thought about was Michael. ... I admit I made a mistake, but found it difficult to change it. Let's say I do change the mistake. You would not believe the problems we would encounter. It is unthinkable. We wouldn‘t have a pleasant relationship or a private one. Our business up for opinions by the whole world. This is a pressure I can't live with."

Jordan married his now-ex-wife, Juanita, in September 1989—a few months after he wrote his letter to Hunter. Their first son, Jeffrey, was born in 1988. Jordan alludes to Jeffrey in the letter.

"Amy, if I was Michael Jordan, the ordinary man with a 9 to 5 job, then it wouldn't be hard to admit my mistake," Jordan wrote. "But instead, I am the Michael Jordan who is put on the pedestal and viewed to be the perfect role model. A lot of people, not just kids, but whole families. Can you imagine the responsibilities I have to deal with. Not to mention a baby by a lady who I have loved for 3 1/2 years."

The letter sold for $2,560 in 2014, but its value skyrocketed after the success of The Last Dance.

Video Play Button

Related

    Report: Adam Silver Sends Internal Memo to Employees on Protests

    Silver said the NBA must 'do everything in our power to make a meaningful difference.'

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Report: Adam Silver Sends Internal Memo to Employees on Protests

    Paul Kasabian
    via Bleacher Report

    MJ Releases Statement

    ‘I am deeply saddened, truly pained and plain angry. ... We have had enough’

    NBA logo
    NBA

    MJ Releases Statement

    Rob Goldberg
    via Bleacher Report

    NBA Coaches Fight Injustice

    Coaches association establishes a Committee on Racial Injustice and Reform to ‘pursue solutions within NBA cities’ (Woj)

    NBA logo
    NBA

    NBA Coaches Fight Injustice

    Tyler Conway
    via Bleacher Report

    Ranking the NBA's Top PGs This Season

    @AndrewDBailey and @danfavale rank the 15 best point guards for 2019-20 ✍️

    NBA logo
    NBA

    Ranking the NBA's Top PGs This Season

    Andy Bailey and Dan Favale
    via Bleacher Report