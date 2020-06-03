Ranking NFL's 7 Most Likely Quarterbacks to Lose Their Job in 2020

0 of 7

Charles Krupa/Associated Press

The constant turnover at the NFL's quarterback position doesn't figure to slow in 2020.

Painting in broad strokes, teams seem to have less patience with the most important position in sports. The Arizona Cardinals quickly dumping Josh Rosen for Kyler Murray seemed to be foreshadowing. This offseason, big names like Tom Brady and Philip Rivers changed teams, while notables like Jameis Winston and Marcus Mariota sit in backup roles and Cam Newton remains on the open market.

Last season, veterans Eli Manning and Andy Dalton lost their jobs. This year could feature more of the same, especially in organizations not tied to the current starter for the long term or outright rebuilding and willing to see what it has down the depth chart.

The following quarterbacks are the likeliest to lose their jobs in 2020, with rankings based on a team's contention or rebuilding status, the presence of quality options behind the starter, age and both past and projected production.