Assessing the Most Likely Big-Name Signings for Every Elite Club

GLYN KIRK/Getty Images

Judging the legitimacy of transfer rumours is no easy task for football fans, so we have produced this guide to realistic scenarios every elite club can hope for.

By using the Bleacher Report app to measure and produce a list of the biggest clubs in Europe, we have outlined 15 teams, waded through all the transfer gossip and used our informed sources across the continent to predict the most likely big-name signing for each.

Liverpool: Timo Werner

They love him. He loves them. Now we wait to see if they will be joined in matrimony.

Werner has made it pretty clear he only wants to sign for one club, but he needs Liverpool to trigger his €60 million release clause.

At the moment, because of uncertainty about all finances due to the coronavirus pandemic, they have not made an official approach.

There is still hope it can be agreed, on both sides, and it has to be seen as Liverpool's most likely deal as they don't really intend on doing much else.

The only thing to look out for is a loan offer for Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele if Werner stays at RB Leipzig.

Manchester City: Houssem Aouar

City are looking towards a rebuild that could see as many as four new faces arrive this summer.

The 21-year-old midfielder is one of the most aesthetically pleasing players in Ligue 1 and has the technical capabilities that would help him fit into a Pep Guardiola side.

City initially touched base with Lyon over a deal a year ago and are now expected to revisit the French side with a new offer. He is valued at around €50 million and is emerging as one of the most exciting names on City's wanted list.

Chelsea: Ben Chilwell

A left-back is high on the priority list for manager Frank Lampard, and Chilwell has been scouted extensively over the past six months.

He's not going to come cheap, but a trusted, homegrown 23-year-old defender is not easy to come by.

Chelsea have also been linked with Alex Telles and Nicolas Tagliafico in this position, but B/R understands Chilwell has always been the prime target.

They will try to close out a deal by aiming for discussions in the region of £50 million—but Leicester will hold out for way more than that.

They got their way with Harry Maguire, setting a valuation of £80 million and then sticking to it until Manchester United caved in. They hope to get a similar fee for Chilwell and would be happy for him to make the move if that figure is met.

Manchester United: Jadon Sancho

The move from Borussia Dortmund is not nailed-on just yet, but our sources insist the transfer is still alive and that Sancho remains a priority for United.

Negotiations are needed because United are keen to ensure he does not eclipse Paul Pogba to become a new club-record signing.

But with Sancho's valuation continuing to hover around the £100 million mark, it is felt they will find a way to get the deal done—to avoid missing out when other teams show interest in a future transfer window.

Tottenham Hotspur: Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg

Southampton's central midfielder has been on Tottenham's radar all season, and the club had begun preparing an offer ahead of the coronavirus-enforced break.

Sources have now indicated to B/R that although Spurs are having a major rethink over their summer plans, and will mainly be recruiting free agents and loan players, Hojbjerg remains a key target.

He has one year remaining on his contract at Saints and should fit in with their financing for this summer.

He may turn out to be the only player they pay money for, but his expertise in the centre of the park has convinced recruitment staff he is worth pursuing.

Arsenal: Willian

Chelsea are refusing to give him the new three-year contract he wants, and as a result, Willian is preparing to cross London to find a new club.

Willian, 31, will become a free agent at the end of this season, and that is the sort of deal Arsenal need to pursue with their transfer budget limited.

There are doubts over the futures of both Alexandre Lacazette and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, and with at least one of those likely to go, Willian is being lined up as part of the club's future attacking line.

And Arsenal would give him the three-year deal he is after.

Barcelona: Lautaro Martinez

Talk over this potential deal has been bubbling away for the past couple of months, and sources in Spain are becoming more and more convinced that Inter Milan will eventually agree to sell their star forward.

The terms of the deal are complicated because Barca want to strike a player-plus-cash agreement. Inter would prefer a transfer built around money but are beginning to realise they may eventually have to make this work for them.

Martinez, 22, has scored 16 goals from 31 games this season but wants to move as he dreams of the link-up with fellow Argentinian Lionel Messi.

Expect this deal to drag on a little because of the complications over the fee—but everything else should run smoothly as Barca wait for their new star forward.

Real Madrid: Eduardo Camavinga

Before COVID-19 took hold of the world, we were looking at Real signing at least one new Galactico this summer.

But those plans are on hold, so if anyone does sign, we should expect a face that is part of the club's long-term plan.

Rennes are adamant they do not want to lose Camavinga yet, but that does not mean Madrid won't make an offer for the brilliant 17-year-old midfielder.

We might yet see them strike a deal but allow him to stay at Rennes for a season before joining up at the Santiago Bernabeu in the summer of 2021.

Atletico Madrid: Alexandre Lacazette

This move has been considered for some time by Atleti.

Arsenal's interest in Thomas Partey now means Lacazette could become part of a swap deal—a trend that will kick in this summer because of restricted finances for so many clubs.

Talks over a new contract at Arsenal have stalled for him recently, and this move is one to keep an eye on.

Juventus: Jorginho

Chelsea are going to fight to keep Jorginho because Frank Lampard loves the way he influences the team's play from the centre of the park.

But Jorginho's head has been turned, and a reunion with Juventus manager Maurizio Sarri might happen. Aged 28, his best years may yet be ahead of him, and no coach knows him better.

Juve's interest is known through intermediaries, and the club now need to touch base formally to discuss what terms would be needed to tempt him away from Stamford Bridge. A deal is possible.

Inter Milan: Edinson Cavani

Inter are already searching for new forward options in case Lautaro moves away, and PSG's Cavani holds plenty of appeal.

He becomes a free agent this summer, and there are suggestions they may even sign him if Martinez doesn't make his move to Barca.

Alexis Sanchez is extremely unlikely to prolong his stay, so Cavani's arrival will bolster the attacking options either way.

His personal terms are reportedly causing some concern, but sources in Italy believe the deal could still happen while the player considers one big move before heading to MLS.

AC Milan: Luka Jovic

Real Madrid have been weighing up what to do with the striker, who has not found his goalscoring touch since joining from Eintracht Frankfurt, and a good offer could tempt them into a sale.

Milan are looking to land a striker who can fill the boots of Zlatan Ibrahimovic, who seems unlikely to continue with them next season.

Jovic would relish the chance to become the main man at one of Europe's most famous clubs—even though he does not particularly want to give up on making it at Madrid.

If Milan are going to make a big-name signing, though, this looks like being it.

Bayern Munich: Leroy Sane

You have read about this transfer rumour a million times for good reason—it is going to happen.

Bayern are the only club Sane is willing to join, and at this stage we are just waiting for the German champions to make an acceptable offer.

Initially this looked like it could be close to a £100 million deal, but since COVID-19 changed the game, we are now looking at different terms.

A player-plus-cash deal is looking likely.

Borussia Dortmund: Thomas Meunier

Achraf Hakimi's loan spell from Real Madrid will end after this season, and Dortmund have been working on PSG's out-of-contract Meunier as the ready-made replacement.

Spurs have also been pursuing the Belgium international, but sources in Germany seem convinced Dortmund are going to secure his signature as a free agent.

PSG: Alex Telles

Their biggest-name purchase is already in the bag as Mauro Icardi has turned his loan deal from Inter into a permanent move with a €50 million agreement, and sources in France say that while PSG will look to recruit in other positions, none of the names will trump Icardi.

An exciting new goalkeeper could yet arrive, though, with Andre Onana and Gianluigi Donnarumma both linked with some substance behind the rumours.

But both full-back positions are also being looked at and various contacts in France expect Telles, who was being pursued ahead of the global pandemic, to start to pick up momentum again.