Mavericks' Mark Cuban, Players Attend Vigil at Dallas Police Dept. Amid Protests

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 28: Owner Mark Cuban of the Dallas Mavericks reacts against the Miami Heat during the second half at American Airlines Arena on February 28, 2020 in Miami, Florida. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and/or using this photograph, user is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Michael Reaves/Getty Images

A large group of people gathered Sunday at the Dallas Police headquarters for a vigil honoring George Floyd, a 46-year-old black man who died in Minneapolis police custody Monday.

Dallas Mavericks owner Mark Cuban and Mavs players Justin Jackson, Dwight Powell, Jalen Brunson and Maxi Kleber were in attendance:

"This is our community; our country," Cuban told Brad Townsend of the Dallas Morning News. "Both are hurting. I wanted to be here to listen. To understand better the pain the African American community is going through. And to show that the Mavs organization will be here to help."

Powell added: "It's important to be a part of the conversation. I think Mark has done a great job, in his leadership of us and showing us that we have a voice. To be able to be here and hear the voice of the community—share their opinions and thoughts and feelings—it was very important for us to be here today."

The Mavericks also released a statement Sunday, which was acknowledged by reigning NBA Rookie of the Year Luka Doncic:

Former Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday in the killing of Floyd.

