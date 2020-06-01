Ex-MLBer Dale Murphy Says His Son Was Shot in Eye with Rubber Bullet at Protests

Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball MVP Dale Murphy revealed Sunday night that his son, Tyson, "was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd" Saturday night in Denver, but the eye was saved by protective goggles:

The 64-year-old shared a photo of his son as well as a drawing his son drew of Floyd:

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday. Since-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter Friday, knelt on the back of the unarmed 46-year-old's neck for minutes during the arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice have erupted nationwide over the weekend.

Murphy played for the Atlanta Braves (1976-90), Philadelphia Phillies (1990-92) and Colorado Rockies (1993) en route to seven All-Star nods, five Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger awards.

Murphy stated he is "firmly behind the peaceful protesters and those marching for justice."