Ex-MLBer Dale Murphy Says His Son Was Shot in Eye with Rubber Bullet at Protests

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 01: Former Atlanta Brave Dale Murphy stands on the field prior to the game against the Philadelphia Phillies during Opening Day at Turner Field on April 1, 2013 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images

Former Major League Baseball MVP Dale Murphy revealed Sunday night that his son, Tyson, "was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd" Saturday night in Denver, but the eye was saved by protective goggles:

The 64-year-old shared a photo of his son as well as a drawing his son drew of Floyd:

Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday. Since-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter Friday, knelt on the back of the unarmed 46-year-old's neck for minutes during the arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice have erupted nationwide over the weekend.

Murphy played for the Atlanta Braves (1976-90), Philadelphia Phillies (1990-92) and Colorado Rockies (1993) en route to seven All-Star nods, five Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger awards.

Murphy stated he is "firmly behind the peaceful protesters and those marching for justice."

