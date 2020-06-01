Ex-MLBer Dale Murphy Says His Son Was Shot in Eye with Rubber Bullet at Protests

Ex-MLBer Dale Murphy Says His Son Was Shot in Eye with Rubber Bullet at ProtestsJune 1, 2020
Former Major League Baseball MVP Dale Murphy revealed Sunday night that his son, Tyson, "was shot in the eye with a rubber bullet while peacefully protesting for justice for George Floyd" Saturday night in Denver, but the eye was saved by protective goggles:
Dale Murphy @DaleMurphy3
As terrible as this experience has been, we know that it's practically nothing compared to the systemic racism and violence against Black life that he was protesting in the first place. Black communities across America have been terrorized for centuries by excessive police force.
The 64-year-old shared a photo of his son as well as a drawing his son drew of Floyd:
Floyd died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday. Since-fired Minneapolis officer Derek Chauvin, who was charged with third-degree murder as well as second-degree manslaughter Friday, knelt on the back of the unarmed 46-year-old's neck for minutes during the arrest. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.
Protests surrounding police brutality and racial injustice have erupted nationwide over the weekend.
Murphy played for the Atlanta Braves (1976-90), Philadelphia Phillies (1990-92) and Colorado Rockies (1993) en route to seven All-Star nods, five Gold Glove Awards and four Silver Slugger awards.
Murphy stated he is "firmly behind the peaceful protesters and those marching for justice."
MLBPA’s Season Proposal
• 114-game season: June 30-Oct. 31 • Expanded playoffs in 2020 and 2021 • Teams can defer salaries if playoffs are canceled (Passan)