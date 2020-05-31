Bengals' Auden Tate, Bills' Ray-Ray McCloud Help Clean Up After Tampa Protests

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

CINCINNATI, OHIO - DECEMBER 01: Auden Tate #19 of the Cincinnati Bengals walks on the field before the NFL football game against the New York Jets at Paul Brown Stadium on December 01, 2019 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Bryan Woolston/Getty Images)
Bryan Woolston/Getty Images

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Auden Tate, Buffalo Bills wide receiver Ray-Ray McCloud, Indianapolis Colts cornerback Isaiah Rodgers and University of South Florida quarterback Jordan McCloud were among native Florida football players to help cleanup efforts following protests in Tampa, Florida:

Protests have unfurled across the country following the death of 46-year-old George Floyd while in the custody of the Minneapolis police Monday. Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the back of Floyd's neck for minutes, and Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital shortly afterward.

Tate and McCloud were vocal on Twitter this week:

The city of Tampa enacted a curfew until further notice from 7:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. ET.

