MLB Draft 2020: Latest Rumors on No. 1 Overall Pick, Orioles' Plans, More

Rick Scuteri/Associated Press

Three prospects are considered worthy of being the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB draft, but only two are reportedly in the mix to be the newest member of the Detroit Tigers.

Detroit's decision appears to be down to Arizona State first baseman Spencer Torkelson and Texas A&M left-handed pitcher Asa Lacy.

Vanderbilt utility man Austin Martin is in play for the Baltimore Orioles at No. 2, but there is a chance he drops if the American League side wants to select a player it can sign for less money.

Starting with the No. 4 pick, there are more unknowns about which players will land where, but there are rumblings about how teams like the Toronto Blue Jays will approach the first round.

Latest MLB Draft Rumors

Detroit Considering 2 Players For No. 1 Pick

ESPN.com's Kiley McDaniel reported in a recent mock draft that the Tigers will decide between Lacy and Torkelson.

McDaniel noted there is an 85 percent chance the Tigers go with Torkelson and a 15 percent chance Lacy is the selection.

It makes more sense for the Tigers to choose Torkelson since they have focused on collecting arms over the last five years in the first round.

Three of Detroit's top 30 prospects, according to MLB.com, are pitchers who were first-round picks, including 2018 No. 1 overall selection Casey Mize.

If they follow that trend, the Tigers would bring in the best pitcher in the draft class, but they would also pass up on the top power bat.

Detroit does not have a first baseman in its top 30 prospects and it is not a position it has secured for the long term at the major league level.

If they pick Torkelson, the Tigers would have a young bat to build around, and in an ideal situation, he will provide run support for Mize and others for years to come.

That would make Lacy available for the Orioles at No. 2, but that does not appear to be the direction they are going in.

Baltimore May Go After Discounted Option at No. 2

The Athletic's Keith Law noted Martin or Torkelson is the likely choice for the Orioles, but there is a chance they opt to spend less money on the No. 2 by taking another hitter.

"I still think it’s whichever of Torkelson or Martin doesn’t go No. 1, but there are some rumblings they would take Heston Kjerstad on a discount. I have heard a few times they won’t go with a pitcher here," he wrote.

Baltimore has the most signing bonus money available at $13,894,300 and the No. 2 overall pick has an assigned value of $7,789,900, per MLB.com's Jim Callis.

The driving force behind taking Heston Kjerstad, or another cheaper option, would be to keep some signing bonus money for the player selected at No. 30 in Competitive Balance Round A.

If they select Martin, the Orioles would have the second-best player in the draft, and one who can play multiple positions.

Martin can play third base and outfield, which could draw the Orioles to him over a pure outfielder since they have a handful of young players already at the position.

Anthony Santander, Austin Hays and Dwight Smith Jr. are all 27 or younger, and the Orioles have three other outfielders listed as top-20 prospects.

Eventually Martin could start in the outfield in Baltimore, but he may be given a shot on the hot corner first so the Orioles can get his bat into the lineup.

Toronto Weighing Options at No. 5

Toronto could end up in a similar situation to Baltimore, as it may end up picking who the team above it passes up.

Callis noted the Blue Jays could select New Mexico State second baseman Nick Gonzales or high school outfielder Zac Veen, if one of them does not land with the Royals at No. 4.

He also pointed out that if the Blue Jays take a pitcher at No. 5, it would likely be Minnesota's Max Meyer.

McDaniel reported Meyer "has the edge over Gonzales," as well as Georgia right-handed pitcher Emerson Hancock.

If Kansas City prefers Veen, the Blue Jays would go after Meyer based off that intelligence.

That would make Gonzales available to the Seattle Mariners, who could face the same dilemma as Toronto since it has a chance to bring in a collegiate arm, like Hancock, or take one of the top bats in Gonzales.

Follow Joe on Twitter, @JTansey90

