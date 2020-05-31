Saints' Malcolm Jenkins Marches in Philadelphia Amid George Floyd Protests

Megan ArmstrongSenior Analyst IIJune 1, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles strong safety Malcolm Jenkins speaks with members of the media at the NFL football team's practice facility in Philadelphia, Monday, Jan. 6, 2020. The Eagles ended their season with a 17-9 loss to the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Matt Rourke/Associated Press

New Orleans Saints safety Malcolm Jenkins returned to Philadelphia to participate in protests in response to the death of George Floyd, an unarmed black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody Monday:

The 46-year-old Floyd was restrained by four former Minneapolis police officers, including Derek Chauvin, who pressed his knee into the back of Floyd's neck. Floyd was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Chauvin was arrested and charged with third-degree murder and manslaughter Friday.

Jenkins posted an impassioned video to Twitter on Wednesday:

The 32-year-old played for the Philadelphia Eagles from 2014 through last season before signing a four-year, $32 million deal with the Saints in March. Jenkins spent the beginning of his NFL career in New Orleans between 2009 and 2013 after the organization selected him 14th overall in '09.

Jenkins previously peacefully protested social injustice by raising a fist during the national anthem.

