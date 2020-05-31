Cody Rhodes Says Non-AEW Talent Can Challenge Him for TNT Championship

Paras Griffin/Getty Images

All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes apparently isn't afraid of a challenge after having captured the TNT Championship.

A fan asked Rhodes on Twitter whether non-AEW wrestlers can earn a shot at the TNT title, to which he responded affirmatively, "yes."

This article will be updated to provide more information on this story as it becomes available.

Get the best sports content from the web and social in the new B/R app. Get the app and get the game.