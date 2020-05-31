Cody Rhodes Says Non-AEW Talent Can Challenge Him for TNT Championship

Cody Rhodes Says Non-AEW Talent Can Challenge Him for TNT ChampionshipMay 31, 2020
Paras Griffin/Getty Images
All Elite Wrestling star Cody Rhodes apparently isn't afraid of a challenge after having captured the TNT Championship.
A fan asked Rhodes on Twitter whether non-AEW wrestlers can earn a shot at the TNT title, to which he responded affirmatively, "yes."
