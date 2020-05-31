2020 NBA Draft: 1st-Round Order and Top 2-Way Prospects

Craig Mitchelldyer/Associated Press

The skills James Wiseman flashed during his three-game stint at Memphis will intrigue plenty of NBA personnel.

His skill set at the rim makes him one of the few top prospects in the 2020 NBA draft class.

Wiseman is one of a handful of potential lottery selections with a two-way ability that stands out above others.

Auburn's Isaac Okoro and Florida State's Devin Vassell improved their respective stocks during the college basketball season, and their defensive abilities could make them more intriguing than prospects that need more work to thrive in the NBA.

2020 NBA Draft 1st-Round Order

1. Golden State Warriors

2. Cleveland Cavaliers

3. Minnesota Timberwolves

4. Atlanta Hawks

5. Detroit Pistons

6. New York Knicks

7. Chicago Bulls

8. Charlotte Hornets

9. Washington Wizards

10. Phoenix Suns

11. San Antonio Spurs

12. Sacramento Kings

13. New Orleans Pelicans

14. Portland Trail Blazers

15. Orlando Magic

16. Minnesota Timberwolves (from Brooklyn)

17. Boston Celtics (from Memphis)

18. Dallas Mavericks

19. Milwaukee Bucks (from Indiana)

20. Brooklyn Nets (from Philadelphia)

21. Denver Nuggets (from Houston)

22. Philadelphia 76ers (from Oklahoma City)

23. Miami Heat

24. Utah Jazz

25. Oklahoma City Thunder (from Denver)

26. Boston Celtics

27. New York Knicks (from Los Angeles Clippers)

28. Toronto Raptors

29. Los Angeles Lakers

30. Boston Celtics (from Milwaukee)

-Order based on current regular-season standings.

Top 2-Way Prospects

James Wiseman, C, Memphis

Steve Dykes/Getty Images

Wiseman controlled the interior in his three appearances for Memphis.

The center produced a pair of double-doubles and rejected nine shots against South Carolina State, UIC and Oregon.

Even though two of those three games were easy victories, Wiseman stood out because he commanded the paint against weaker opposition.

The majority of NBA draft experts have Wiseman landing with either the Golden State Warriors or Cleveland Cavaliers.

If the teams at the top of the order change in the lottery, he is still expected to be one of the first two players off the board alongside Anthony Edwards.

Bleacher Report's Jonathan Wasserman detailed why NBA personnel are enamored with Wiseman's skill set.

"The believers are drawn to his spectacular physical profile (7'1", 240 pounds, 7'6" wingspan) and willing to buy the flashes of skill. He's still more raw than polished, but he has delivered exciting glimpses of open-floor ball-handling, post moves and shooting touch," Wasserman wrote.

If the Warriors win the lottery, Wiseman could be their top big man for a long period, and if he improves on the ball to get up and down the floor, he may turn into one of their top offensive weapons.

Defensively, he would give Golden State a rim protector that stands taller than Draymond Green and one that may be able to deal better with Anthony Davis and the elite big men in the Western Conference because of his size.

If he lands in Cleveland, Wiseman could develop under Andre Drummond for a season, if he selects his player option for the 2020-21 campaign.

In that situation, he could hone his skills on both sides of the ball before turning into the Cavaliers' top big man in the long term.

Isaac Okoro, SF, Auburn

Michael Woods/Associated Press

Okoro was one of the most valuable players in the SEC.

His play on both ends of the hardwood helped Auburn eke out a handful of close victories.

When he was out for two games in February, Bruce Pearl's team struggled in double-digit losses to Missouri and Georgia.

He finished his freshman season with 12.9 points, 4.4 rebounds, two assists, and 0.9 blocks and steals per game.

Okoro also shot 51.4 percent from the field, but he needs to improve on his 29 percent from three-point range.

The one-and-done prospect would be a perfect fit with the Atlanta Hawks, who need help on the wing to support Trae Young and John Collins.

CBS Sports' Kyle Boone noted how Okoro's skill set would complement Young.

"The 6-6 Auburn one-and-done is a Swiss Army knife-defender with a laser-sharp basketball brain who can impact winning without needing the ball. Consider that an ideal trait alongside the talented and ball-dominant Trae Young," Boone wrote.

If the Hawks end up in the top five, they should be able to land Okoro, but it may be more difficult if they drop a few places.

Detroit and New York need depth at a few positions, while Chicago may turn away from the long list of point guards to provide wing support behind Otto Porter Jr. and Zach LaVine.

Devin Vassell, SG/SF, Florida State

Gerry Broome/Associated Press

Vassell and the San Antonio Spurs may be the best fit for each other of any player-team combination in the first round.

The adjustment process from Florida State to the Spurs system may be easy since both teams are run by head coaches that get the absolute best out of every player.

Vassell improved his draft stock by averaging 12.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.4 steals per game for the ACC regular-season champion.

If he lands with San Antonio, Gregg Popovich could perfect Vassell's three-and-D profile and turn him into a regular contributor.

The Athletic's Sam Vecenie noted how Vassell would operate in the San Antonio system.

"With Dejounte Murray, Derrick White, Lonnie Walker in tow long-term as creators, Vassell could take up the 3-and-D role early on while developing the rest of his game out," Vecenie said. "Plus, he can take on tougher wing defense assignments. This is a 3-and-D wing starter kit, and it’s easy to see San Antonio seeing him in a similar vein early on as they did Danny Green."

As long as the Spurs do not make a massive leap in the draft lottery, Vassell should be available at No. 11.

Taking him in that spot would not be viewed as a reach, and it would bolster San Antonio's depth at the position while handing Vassell a great spot to further his game.

