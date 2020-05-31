Magic's Markelle Fultz, Redskins' Chase Young Dish on Their 1-on-1 Games in HS

Andrew D. Bernstein/Getty Images

Markelle Fultz and Chase Young grew up together in Maryland, attending DeMatha Catholic High School with dreams of one day being the best in the world at their respective sport.

Now both pros and top-two picks, Fultz and Young reflected on their competitive friendship—particularly their occasional games of one-on-one. ESPN's John Keim spoke to both to get the scoop, and the result depends on who was doing the storytelling.

Fultz: "It wouldn't go too well. He would either foul or I would score."

Young: "No, he was just soft. I used to strap him. I was lockdown. I was like a Dennis Rodman."

DeMatha basketball coach Mike Jones said Fultz was telling a "closer version of the truth," though it was clear both were (jokingly) embellishing.

Fultz went on to be the No. 1 overall pick in the 2017 NBA draft, while Young came off the board second overall to Washington in April's NFL draft. The two continue to share a bond born out of their respective drives.

"We just had a fire in us in high school, and in our sports we were both doing pretty well," Young said. "The first pick is something everyone wants to be, and that was something we wanted to do. We weren't going to stop until we got it."

Unfortunately, it does not appear there is any footage of these two pushing each other in head-to-head competition.