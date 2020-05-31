Michael Jordan's Signed, Custom Game-Worn Air Jordan 1s Could Auction for $500K

Tyler Conway@jtylerconwayFeatured ColumnistMay 31, 2020

Former basketball superstar Michael Jordan speaks during a press conference ahead of NBA basketball game between Charlotte Hornets and Milwaukee Bucks in Paris, Friday, Jan. 24, 2020. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus))
Thibault Camus)/Associated Press

A pair of custom Air Jordan I shoes worn by Michael Jordan during his second NBA season are up for auction and could reportedly fetch a half-million dollars.

TMZ Sports reported news of the shoes, which were worn during Jordan's second NBA season, being up for auction. The 1s were fitted with a special strap as Jordan recovered from a broken foot and were never made available to the public.

Jordan gifted them to a fan, who kept them for more than 30 years before deciding to put them up for auction following The Last Dance.

The shoes were worn March 29, 1986 at Madison Square Garden. Jordan put up 24 points in 23 minutes of action in the 106-96 Chicago Bulls win.

The Gotta Have Rock And Roll auction will put the shoes up for bidding from July 22-31. 

