Gilbert Burns Wants UFC Title Shot vs. Kamaru Usman After Win over Tyron Woodley

Mike Roach/Getty Images

Fresh off a dominant unanimous-decision win over Tyron Woodley, Gilbert Burns says he's ready for a title shot.

"I love the champ, my training partner Kamaru Usman, but give me a shot," Burns said after his win over Woodley on Saturday, per Damon Martin of MMA Fighting. "Dana White, Hunter [Campbell], Sean Shelby, Kamaru, I want to fight for the title.

"A lot of love, a lot of respect for you, but I think I'm next. I'm right there. I can fight in July. I want to fight for the title."

Burns came out of the gates firing, nearly stopping Woodley at several points on his way to a 50-44, 50-44, 50-45 decision on the scorecards. He opened up the former welterweight champ in Round 1, and Woodley looked spent in his first fight in 14 months.

"I'm very happy," Burns said. "I knew I could do it. I was calling these guys out for a reason. Not bad for a jiu-jitsu guy."

Burns has reeled off six straight victories and was the sixth-ranked welterweight coming into his UFC Fight Night main event against Woodley, who was ranked first. Woodley was fighting for the first time since losing his welterweight title to Usman at UFC 235.

Usman successfully defended the title against Colby Covington at UFC 245 in December. Third-ranked Jorge Masvidal is expected to be his next challenger in July, but Burns has a claim to being first in line for the winner of that bout.

Leon Edwards is the only welterweight who could also claim top contender status, barring some reason the UFC would want a Masvidal-Usman rematch. After earning Performance of the Night honors for the second time since March, however, Burns looks ready to shoot to the top of the card.