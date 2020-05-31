Ronda Rousey Calls for Civilian Oversight of Police After George Floyd's Death

Jordan Strauss/Associated Press

Ronda Rousey posted a series of tweets Saturday night calling for civilian oversight of police after the death of George Floyd and acts of civil unrest over police violence and discrimination that took place across the country this weekend.

She wrote: "We all have the same rights as the people with the least rights in this country. Anything more than that is a given privilege. I don’t want to be given privileges that can be taken away! I want rights, f--k privilege!

"Justice for George Floyd means more than just putting the men responsible for his murder in jail! Self regulation isn’t effective, internal affairs is a joke! We need to reform the systemic distinction within OUR police departments! The police cannot police themselves! We need civilian oversight of police now!"

Rousey is one of several athletes who have spoken out in recent days as protests spread nationwide, leading to violence in several cities. Protests began in Minneapolis after officer Derek Chauvin knelt on the neck of George Floyd, killing him. Floyd told Chauvin and other officers on the scene that he could not breathe several times, but Chauvin did not take his knee off Floyd's neck.

Chauvin was charged with third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter Friday after days of protest in Minneapolis, which have continued through the weekend. Demonstrations have continued in several other cities across the nation, leading to the burning of businesses and several violent altercations between citizens and police.