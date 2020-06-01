MLB's Biggest One-Hit Wonders of the Last 20 Years

0 of 8

Jim Mone/Associated Press

Sometimes, a breakout season is an indicator of big things to come. Other times, not so much.

Let's gaze back over the past two decades and identify eight MLB players who fall into the latter category, guys who put up a single eye-opening statistical season but never replicated that success.

At least one is still playing and could therefore technically enjoy a comeback. The rest are out of the league, and the die is officially cast on their one-hit-wonder status.