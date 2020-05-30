Raiders' Zay Jones 'Grateful' for Encounter with Older Woman from Minneapolis

Justin Edmonds/Getty Images

Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Zay Jones shared a story Saturday involving a friendly encounter he had with a woman from Minneapolis while in a checkout line waiting to pay for furniture:

That interaction comes five days after an unarmed, prone and handcuffed black man, George Floyd, died after a white police officer, Derek Chauvin, pressed his knee on his neck to subdue him in Minneapolis. Floyd died at a nearby hospital.

Protests have ensued and continue across the United States in response to the death, which led to third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter charges for the since-fired officer.

The scene Jones described is in contrast to a week in the United States that has seen more killings, physical violence, looting, fires and mass building damage nationwide.



But the week has also featured some profound remarks and acts of kindness, which includes nearly $4 million raised for the Official George Floyd Memorial Fund. That list has now grown with Jones' contribution.

Jones started his career with the Buffalo Bills in 2017 after being picked in the second round of that year's draft. He was traded to the then-Oakland Raiders last October. He had 27 catches and 216 yards last year.