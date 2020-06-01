Ricochet and Best Potential Additions to Seth Rollins' WWE Raw Stable

Etsuo Hara/Getty Images

Seth Rollins is building an impressive stable on WWE Raw with Murphy and Austin Theory by his side, but The Monday Night Messiah recently teased that his group could soon get bigger.

During an appearance on FS1's WWE Backstage (h/t WrestlingInc.com's Jason Ounpraseuth) last week, Rollins said the following about a possible addition: "I've always got my eyes on somebody. I don't want to disclose too much. There is somebody out there that is very close to me that would make a great addition right now. We'll see how things pan out."

If there is a plan in place to bring someone else into his stable, here are a few Superstars who could be a good fit.

Ricochet

In terms of pure physical talent, few Superstars in WWE can measure up to Ricochet. Even so, he hasn't been much of a factor over the past few months.

He went from feuding with Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship on the Road to WrestleMania to not being part of the WrestleMania 36 card whatsoever. Now, he is part of a tag team with Cedric Alexander, but they aren't featured on Raw regularly.

There is no question that The One and Only needs some type of boost in order to get back to the level he was previously approaching, and a pit stop as part of Rollins' stable may be precisely the thing that helps revitalize his career.

Murphy and Theory are two young, gifted athletes, so Ricochet would fit the bill as one of The Monday Night Messiah's disciples. Also, he would give the stable an opportunity to go after every title on Raw.

Rollins could pursue the WWE Championship, with Ricochet chasing the United States title and the team of Murphy and Theory vying for the Raw Tag Team Championships. A Ricochet vs. Apollo Crews feud over the U.S. title could be something special from an in-ring perspective.

The former NXT North American titleholder has the potential to be a top babyface in WWE, and a heel run may be the perfect catapult toward that. After spending some time in the stable and eventually becoming disenchanted, the stage would be set for a Rollins vs. Ricochet feud.

The two men first wrestled each other in 2006 on the independent scene, so they have some history together, and Rollins' claim that the person he is eyeing is close to him could fit Ricochet's profile.

Humberto Carrillo

One Superstar who has been especially close to Rollins in recent weeks is Humberto Carrillo, as he has attempted to get revenge on the Messiah for injuring Rey Mysterio.

Following a tag team match a few weeks ago, Rollins drove the veteran's eye into the corner of the steel steps. That resulted in a storyline trip to the hospital for Mysterio, and WWE has announced that a retirement ceremony for The Master of the 619 will take place on Monday's Raw.

Last week, Carrillo teamed with Aleister Black against Murphy and Theory. After the match, Rollins had Murphy and Theory threaten to push Carrillo's eye into the rings steps while cutting a promo on Black and forcing him to stay back.

Rollins spared Carrillo, which may be a sign that there are plans to have him sympathize with The Monday Night Messiah and join the group as soon as this week's Raw during Mysterio's retirement ceremony.

WWE has pushed the idea that Mysterio is Carrillo's idol, so having him turn on the lucha legend would be a massive swerve, and it would also put the younger man in the spotlight more than he ever has been to this point in his WWE career.

Carrillo is similar to Murphy and Theory due to his youth and ability, so it would make plenty of sense for Rollins to recruit someone of his caliber into his stable.

Dominik Dijakovic

Perhaps the most impactful addition to Rollins' stable would be someone who isn't even on the Raw roster.

Matt Riddle got called up from NXT to SmackDown last week, which suggests a Raw call-up could be forthcoming as well. Last week, Louis Dangoor of WrestleTalk reported that Dominik Dijakovic is likely the next NXT Superstar to get the call to the main roster.

Dijakovic never won a title in NXT, but he had several memorable matches with Keith Lee for the North American Championship. It is easy to see him being one of the rare exceptions of a performer who fares better and becomes a bigger star on the main roster than in NXT.

The former Ring of Honor star is huge at 6'7" and 270 pounds, and he does things athletically that many performers smaller than him can't accomplish. Given his size and ability, he would be a perfect heavy for Rollins' stable.

Dijakovic could essentially serve as the Diesel to Rollins' Shawn Michaels and bail him out of difficult situations with his size, strength and athleticism.

Having Dijakovic join Rollins' group would be similar to Braun Strowman debuting on the main roster as part of The Wyatt Family. The Monster Among Men became a singles performer after leaving the group and is now the universal champion.

Dijakovic may not be as powerful as Strowman and doesn't have as unique of a look, but he is a far more polished and athletic in-ring performer, which could serve him well in terms of becoming a singles star after breaking away from Rollins and Co.

